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Producer Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in London 

Veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London

Last updated:
ANI
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Vashu Bhagnani (File Photo/ANI)
Vashu Bhagnani (File Photo/ANI)

Veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London.

The reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed yet.

When contacted by ANI, Bhagnani asked to be left “alone”. Further details about his health condition are awaited.

Bhagnani is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. He founded Pooja Entertainment in 1995 and made his debut as a producer with the Govinda movie Coolie No. 1, which released the same year.

He went on to produce several successful films over the years, including Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Under Pooja Entertainment, Bhagnani also backed films such as Sarbjit, Bell Bottom and the 2024 action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

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