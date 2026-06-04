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Former CBFC chief and Bollywood producer Pahlaj Nihalani dies at 76

He had been battling health issues for a long time

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Nihalani, who had a strong presence in Hindi cinema as a producer, is best known for backing several popular films in the 1990s
Nihalani, who had a strong presence in Hindi cinema as a producer, is best known for backing several popular films in the 1990s
IANS

Veteran film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has died at the age of 76 in Mumbai. According to Indian outlets, he had been battling health issues for some time and passed away in a hospital in the city.

The news of his demise was confirmed by industry sources to Hindustan Times. Trade analyst Atul Mohan, who had worked with Nihalani during his CBFC tenure, shared a personal recollection and spoke about their recent conversations. Mohan called it a personal loss. "Even as the CBFC chief, he ensured that filmmakers would get their films certified on time, including screenings on Sundays as well when needed.”

Nihalani, who had a strong presence in Hindi cinema as a producer, is best known for backing several popular films in the 1990s, including Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Aankhen (1993), and Ilzaam—all notably starring Govinda, and all part of his successful run in mainstream Bollywood production.

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