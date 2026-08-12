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Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to step down in 2027 after reappointment deadlock

Tata Group shares fall after leadership shake-up at the conglomerate’s holding company

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to step down in 2027 after reappointment deadlock
AFP

Mumbai: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran will step down when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, after six months of discussions failed to produce agreement on his reappointment.

The decision puts succession firmly in focus at the holding company behind major businesses including Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover.

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Chandrasekaran said he had informed the board that he would not offer himself for another term and called for a successor to be chosen soon to allow an orderly transition.

"It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date," he said.

Reappointment failed to secure unanimous support

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously recommended extending Chandrasekaran's tenure by another five years.

The proposal was also recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board before being tabled at a board meeting on February 24, 2026.

Chandrasekaran said the proposal did not proceed because one board member did not support it.

"However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision," he said.

The matter remained unresolved for the following six months, prompting Chandrasekaran to decide against seeking reappointment.

Succession becomes immediate priority

Chandrasekaran said leadership clarity was particularly important because several major projects across the group were at critical stages of execution.

"Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution," he said.

"It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders."

Tata Trusts owns about 66% of Tata Sons, giving it decisive influence over governance at the holding company.

Four decades with Tata Group

Chandrasekaran has spent 40 years with the Tata Group and has led Tata Sons for close to a decade.

"I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility," he said.

He will remain chairman until February 20, 2027.

"Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board, that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027. I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition. I am grateful for the support of all stakeholders," Chandrasekaran said.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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