Mumbai becomes flyadeal’s second India gateway after Hyderabad, with bookings now open
Dubai: flyadeal is launching five weekly services between Riyadh and Mumbai and adding more than 7,400 seats a month on the route.
The Saudia Group low-cost carrier has opened bookings for the new service, which begins on October 3 and makes Mumbai its second destination in India following the launch of Hyderabad flights on July 3.
Flights will operate on all days except Tuesdays and Fridays using Airbus A320neo aircraft configured with 186 Economy Class seats.
The Riyadh flight will depart at 12.55am and arrive in Mumbai at 7.40am, while the return service will leave Mumbai at 8.40am and arrive in Riyadh at 10.15am, according to the airline’s published schedule.
The timings are also designed to provide onward connections through Riyadh to Jeddah, Madinah, Dammam and other Saudi cities, covering travel for business, tourism and religious purposes.
The A320neo aircraft deployed on the route will feature an all-Economy Class cabin with Airbus’ Airspace interior, including larger overhead storage bins.
Mumbai follows flyadeal’s entry into India through Hyderabad and expands the carrier’s presence in one of its priority international markets.
The airline said it plans to build a larger network across India while continuing to expand internationally under Saudia Group’s wider growth strategy.