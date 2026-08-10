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flyadeal expands its India network with new route from Riyadh

Mumbai becomes flyadeal’s second India gateway after Hyderabad, with bookings now open

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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flyadeal expands its India network with new route from Riyadh
flyadeal

Dubai: flyadeal is launching five weekly services between Riyadh and Mumbai and adding more than 7,400 seats a month on the route.

The Saudia Group low-cost carrier has opened bookings for the new service, which begins on October 3 and makes Mumbai its second destination in India following the launch of Hyderabad flights on July 3.

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Flights will operate on all days except Tuesdays and Fridays using Airbus A320neo aircraft configured with 186 Economy Class seats.

Five flights a week between Riyadh and Mumbai

The Riyadh flight will depart at 12.55am and arrive in Mumbai at 7.40am, while the return service will leave Mumbai at 8.40am and arrive in Riyadh at 10.15am, according to the airline’s published schedule.

The timings are also designed to provide onward connections through Riyadh to Jeddah, Madinah, Dammam and other Saudi cities, covering travel for business, tourism and religious purposes.

What passengers get on board

The A320neo aircraft deployed on the route will feature an all-Economy Class cabin with Airbus’ Airspace interior, including larger overhead storage bins.

Mumbai follows flyadeal’s entry into India through Hyderabad and expands the carrier’s presence in one of its priority international markets.

The airline said it plans to build a larger network across India while continuing to expand internationally under Saudia Group’s wider growth strategy.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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