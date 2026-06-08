Riyadh Air will operate daily Dubai-Riyadh flights on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.
Riyadh Air has opened ticket sales for daily flights between Dubai and Riyadh, giving UAE passengers a new direct option to the Saudi capital from June 18, 2026.
The new service will operate between Dubai International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, marking another step in the airline’s regional network build-out.
Flights from Dubai to Riyadh will operate as RX0244, departing Dubai at 6.30pm and arriving in Riyadh at 7.20pm local time. The Riyadh-Dubai service, RX0243, will depart Riyadh at 2.05pm and arrive in Dubai at 5pm.
Tickets are available through the Riyadh Air app, the airline’s website and travel providers.
The daily Dubai service strengthens air connectivity between the UAE and Saudi Arabia at a time when regional carriers are expanding short-haul Gulf routes and building stronger onward networks.
Riyadh Air said the route supports demand for both business and leisure travel between the two countries, while giving passengers from Dubai access to onward connections through Riyadh to London, Manchester and upcoming routes across Asia.
"The launch of our new service to Dubai marks another milestone in our journey to connect Riyadh to the world, and the world to Riyadh,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air
“This route has been carefully selected to serve a key market for business, and onward connections to the rest of the world, aligning with our ambition to become a global airline and a significant contributor to Vision 2030. We look forward to welcoming our guests aboard to experience our distinctive Saudi hospitality as we connect these two great cities and continue to redefine the future of air travel."
Riyadh Air will operate the Dubai route using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners fitted with four cabin classes, including Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy.
Business Elite and Business will feature fully flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 layout, while Premium Economy will use a 2-3-2 layout with privacy headrest wings, additional storage and expanded surfaces. Economy will offer a 3-3-3 configuration with adjustable headrests.
Across all cabins, passengers will have access to Bluetooth audio connectivity, physical audio jacks and charging options. Business and Business Elite seats will include AC power, USB-C and USB-A charging.
The airline said passengers will also have access to an in-flight entertainment system with more than 500 movies, 600 TV series and 1,000 audio albums and playlists, supported by Panasonic Avionics’ Astrova system.
Passengers can also join Sfeer, Riyadh Air’s loyalty programme, and become founding members.
The programme offers a Best Offer Guarantee, free onboard Wi-Fi, rewards from the first flight and a no-points-expiry policy. Members will also be able to share level points with friends and family.
Early Sfeer members will join The Founders, giving them priority access to bookings on new routes and other benefits.
The airline said flight schedules remain subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety or other circumstances. Passengers have been advised to check the Riyadh Air website or app and keep contact details updated before travel.