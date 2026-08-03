Jamshedpur FC players urge Tata Group to reconsider ISL exit

The club announced on Friday that it would not participate in the upcoming ISL season
Jamshedpur FC players have made an emotional appeal to the Tata Group to reverse its decision to withdraw the club from the Indian Super League (ISL) and disband its senior men’s team, describing the move as a devastating setback for Indian football.
The club announced on Friday that it would not participate in the upcoming ISL season, which begins on September 4, after missing the deadline to pay the league participation fee. It also confirmed that it would wind up its first-team operations.
Midfielder Pronay Halder admitted the announcement came as a complete shock. “It was shocking news for me. I didn’t expect the Tata Group to make such a decision. It is my humble request that they change their decision and participate in the ISL because this is a huge platform for an entire generation,” Halder told PTI.
The former India international said Jamshedpur FC holds a special place in his heart.
“For me, Jamshedpur FC is honestly an emotion. I hope the heads of Tata Steel and the Tata Group will reconsider and change their decision.”
Halder, 33, has been with Jamshedpur FC since the club’s League Winners’ Shield triumph in the 2021-22 ISL season, having previously spent six years at the Tata Football Academy (TFA). He highlighted the club’s contribution to nurturing young Indian talent.
“Players like Nikhil Barla, Puya, Albino Gomes and Mohamed Sanan have recently been part of the national team setup. Many Under-19 and Under-22 players progress through the system. This club provides a huge opportunity at the senior level.”
Goalkeeper Albino Gomes echoed Halder’s sentiments, calling the decision difficult to accept.
“Shutting down this club means... I can’t digest it. I just want to appeal to the Tata Group to reconsider their decision. This isn’t about one or two years; it’s about the future of Indian football.”
The 32-year-old, who made his India debut after joining Jamshedpur FC, said the club had played a crucial role in reviving his career following injury. “A lot of young players dream of playing for Jamshedpur because they have excellent facilities and one of the best environments in India. I never thought Jamshedpur FC would shut down so easily. All the players were completely shocked.”
Young midfielder Nikhil Barla, a product of the Tata Football Academy, also appealed to the club’s owners to reconsider.
“Personally and emotionally, I am feeling very disturbed. Whatever I am today is because of Jamshedpur FC and TFA. I am a local player, and I request the Tata Group and Tata Steel to think about the future of young footballers before finalising this decision.”
Earlier, Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri also urged the Tata Group to rethink its decision, describing Jamshedpur FC’s closure as “a punch to the gut.”
Taking to X on Sunday, Chhetri praised the Tata Group’s decades-long contribution to Indian football through the Tata Football Academy and Jamshedpur FC, calling them one of the sport’s strongest pillars.
“It takes a lot to be a stakeholder in Indian football. When everything around looks like it will crumble, you bank on family to hold on to each other. Through TFA first, and then Jamshedpur FC, the Tata Group has been one of our pillars. To know that Jamshedpur has folded first-team operations is a punch to the gut.”
Chhetri warned that while players and staff may eventually find new clubs and the league would continue with one fewer team, losing the Tata Group’s presence in the country’s top flight would leave a far greater void.
“Not having the Tata Group involved in the top tier of Indian football would be a disaster with no alternative.”
Appealing directly to the club’s management, Chhetri acknowledged the commercial realities behind such decisions but urged them to prioritise the sport.
“I understand that some tough decisions are made in the boardroom. But I can only request and hope that the think tank at Tata picks heart over head and reconsiders this call. It may be a poor business decision, but it will be the one Indian football needs the most at this hour.”