Who will succeed Gopichand Hinduja? Inside the battle for a $15 billion empire

Power shifts in Hinduja dynasty after Gopichand’s death reshape family legacy

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
The "fab four" Hinduja brothers: Srichand P Hinduja Chairman, Hindja Group of Companies, Chairman, Hinduja Foundations; Gopichand P Hinduja Co-Chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies Chairman, Hinduja Automotive Limited, UK; Prakash P Hinduja Chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies (Europe); Ashok P Hinduja Chairman, Hinduja Group of Companies (India).
Dubai: The death of Gopichand P. Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group and one of Britain’s richest businessmen, has brought fresh attention to the future of one of the world’s most powerful family empires.

The passing of the 85-year-old patriarch, less than two years after his elder brother Srichand Hinduja, marks the end of an era for the billion-dollar dynasty and sets the stage for a closely watched leadership transition.

New phase of leadership

The Hinduja Group, valued at around $15 billion, now enters a new phase led by the two remaining brothers — Prakash Hinduja, who oversees the group’s European operations, and Ashok Hinduja, who heads the Indian arm. Both are long-time pillars of the conglomerate and are expected to ensure operational continuity while guiding the family through its generational shift.

The third generation is already deeply entrenched in leadership roles across the group’s core businesses:

  • Dheeraj Hinduja, Gopichand’s son, chairs Ashok Leyland.

  • Sanjay Hinduja, his brother, leads Gulf Oil International.

  • Shom Hinduja, son of Prakash, oversees Hinduja Renewables.

  • Vinoo and Shanu Hinduja, daughters of the late Srichand, manage Hinduja Bank (Switzerland) and the Hinduja Foundation.

This transition reflects a carefully planned succession structure designed to balance stability with generational renewal. Yet analysts say the arrangement also introduces new complexities — particularly as younger family members bring differing priorities shaped by technology, sustainability, and changing market dynamics.

Enduring legacy of influence

The Hindujas’ influence stretches far beyond business. Known for their philanthropy and soft diplomacy, the family has maintained close ties with governments, royal families, and global institutions. Their annual Diwali celebrations in London have become a fixture on the city’s social calendar, attended by diplomats, industry leaders, and public figures.

Their philanthropic footprint is equally notable. In December 2023, the family made a significant contribution to the UK charity Zarach, which supports children affected by bed poverty — underscoring their long-standing commitment to social causes.

Dynasty of wealth, grandeur

The Hinduja name has also become synonymous with luxury. Their 67,000-square-foot mansion on Carlton House Terrace, overlooking Buckingham Palace, is one of London’s most opulent private residences.

In September 2023, the family opened the Raffles Hotel at the Old War Office, a $1.5 billion redevelopment blending British heritage with Indian enterprise — a project that mirrored the group’s own East-meets-West identity.

Challenges and continuity

As the family adjusts to its new leadership era, attention is turning to how the third generation will navigate the balance between tradition and innovation.

The Hinduja Group’s long-standing philosophy of “four bodies, one soul” — emphasizing shared ownership and unity — has underpinned its global expansion for decades. But maintaining that harmony across continents and generations will be a test of both governance and vision.

Having endured revolutions, relocations, and internal rivalries, the group’s resilience is unquestioned. What remains uncertain is how the next generation will define its leadership — whether through collective stewardship or a more corporate structure — as it steers one of the world’s great family empires into its next century.

