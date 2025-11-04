Gopichand P. Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, passes away at 85

He had been unwell for several weeks before passing away at a London hospital
Dubai: Gopichand P. Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group and one of the most prominent figures in international business, has died in London at the age of 85, according to multiple media reports. He had been unwell for several weeks before passing away at a London hospital.
Born in 1940, Hinduja was the second son of Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, who founded the family enterprise in 1914 in India’s Sindh region. Gopichand, known in business circles as “GP,” joined the family business in the late 1950s and played a key role in transforming it from a trading company into a global conglomerate spanning automotive, banking, energy, and healthcare sectors.
Following the death of his elder brother, Srichand Hinduja, in 2023, Gopichand took over as chairman of the Hinduja Group. Under his leadership, the group expanded its operations to more than 30 countries and employed over 200,000 people. The Hinduja family consistently ranked among the richest in the United Kingdom, highlighting the group’s influence and success.
Hinduja received honorary doctorates from the University of Westminster and Richmond in London for his contributions to business and philanthropy. He was widely regarded as a key figure in bridging Indian enterprise with global markets.
He is survived by his wife, Sunita, and their children, Sanjay, Dheeraj, and Rita. British peer Rami Ranger described him as “one of the most gracious, humble, and loyal friends,” adding that his passing “marks the end of an era.”
Gopichand Hinduja’s death marks a major transition for the century-old Hinduja Group, as the two surviving brothers, Prakash and Ashok Hinduja, continue to lead its worldwide operations.
The Hinduja family business was initially set up by GP Hinduja's father, Parmanand Hinduja, in 1914. Gopichand Hinduja and his brother, Srichand Hinduja, took the business, which was primarily a trading company, and transformed it into the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate it is now.
