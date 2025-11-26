Multiply Media takes full control of London Lites in UK expansion push

Dubai: Multiply Media Group (MMG), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's 2PointZero Group PJSC, has acquired 100% of London Lites, securing full ownership of one of the UK capital’s most prominent digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) operators. The move gives MMG an immediate scaled presence in London’s premium outdoor advertising market under its Backlite UK brand.

The transaction also creates operational synergies with MMG’s existing UK assets, including the 11 ultra-premium sites developed by Wildstone. MMG will be able to use London Lites’ established sales team, infrastructure and inventory without building a standalone operation, improving cost efficiency and supporting earnings.

The acquisition comes as the UK’s DOOH market continues to grow, with programmatic trading emerging as a major driver of revenue. MMG said the deal will allow Backlite UK to integrate data-led monetisation tools and boost digital yield across the network.

London Lites brings a portfolio of more than 65 high-visibility digital screens across central London, including sites such as The Cube at Flannels on Oxford Street. The company also adds an experienced management team and a development pipeline covering London and other key UK cities.

London Lites founder Sam Dayeh said he was proud of the company’s growth and confident the team would benefit from MMG’s broader platform in the next phase of expansion.

James Bicknell, Group CEO at Multiply Media Group, said integrating London Lites would bring “greater value, scale and service for brands operating in one of the world’s most dynamic media environments.”

Jawad Hassan, Head of the Media and Communications Vertical at 2PointZero Group, said London Lites has built “one of the most recognisable premium DOOH portfolios in the UK” and that full ownership will accelerate expansion and unlock programmatic potential.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.