Multiply Media takes full control of London Lites in UK expansion push

Deal strengthens Backlite UK’s digital outdoor network with more than 65 premium screens
Dubai: Multiply Media Group (MMG), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's 2PointZero Group PJSC, has acquired 100% of London Lites, securing full ownership of one of the UK capital’s most prominent digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) operators. The move gives MMG an immediate scaled presence in London’s premium outdoor advertising market under its Backlite UK brand.
London Lites brings a portfolio of more than 65 high-visibility digital screens across central London, including sites such as The Cube at Flannels on Oxford Street. The company also adds an experienced management team and a development pipeline covering London and other key UK cities.
The acquisition comes as the UK’s DOOH market continues to grow, with programmatic trading emerging as a major driver of revenue. MMG said the deal will allow Backlite UK to integrate data-led monetisation tools and boost digital yield across the network.
The transaction also creates operational synergies with MMG’s existing UK assets, including the 11 ultra-premium sites developed by Wildstone. MMG will be able to use London Lites’ established sales team, infrastructure and inventory without building a standalone operation, improving cost efficiency and supporting earnings.
Jawad Hassan, Head of the Media and Communications Vertical at 2PointZero Group, said London Lites has built “one of the most recognisable premium DOOH portfolios in the UK” and that full ownership will accelerate expansion and unlock programmatic potential.
Backlite UK will now operate one of London’s most premium digital networks, offering brands access to context-driven and data-informed campaigns across the city’s busiest locations.
James Bicknell, Group CEO at Multiply Media Group, said integrating London Lites would bring “greater value, scale and service for brands operating in one of the world’s most dynamic media environments.”
London Lites founder Sam Dayeh said he was proud of the company’s growth and confident the team would benefit from MMG’s broader platform in the next phase of expansion.
MMG said the acquisition strengthens its UK footprint and supports its strategy to build a global portfolio of high-impact, technology-enabled DOOH assets.
