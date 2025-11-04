GOLD/FOREX
Hinduja family timeline: From Shikarpur traders to global billionaires

Hinduja dynasty marks a century of power and wealth as the family now stands at crossroads

Justin Varghese
Dubai: For more than a century, the Hinduja family has built one of the world’s most influential business empires — a journey defined by ambition, adaptability, and unity.

From its origins in pre-partition India to its rise as a global conglomerate spanning energy, finance, and industry, the dynasty’s story mirrors the evolution of modern enterprise itself. Here’s how the Hinduja legacy unfolded through the decades:

1914 – The Beginning

Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja establishes a trading venture in Shikarpur (now in Pakistan), dealing in carpets, textiles, tea, and spices.

1919 – Expansion to Iran

The family builds a major trading base in Iran, marking the start of its international operations.

1971 – New Generation Takes Over

After Parmanand’s death, his four sons — Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok — assume control of the business, steering it into modern industries.

1979 – Move to London

The Iranian Revolution forces the family to relocate its headquarters to London, setting the stage for global diversification.

1984 – Entry into Energy

Acquisition of Gulf Oil International gives the group a strong foothold in the global energy market.

1987 – Automotive Expansion

The purchase of Ashok Leyland transforms the group into a major player in India’s transport and manufacturing sector.

1993 – Banking Breakthrough

Launch of IndusInd Bank, signaling the group’s commitment to India’s liberalising economy.

2014 – “Four Bodies, One Soul”

The four brothers formalise their philosophy of shared control, signing a letter stating that “everything belongs to everyone, and nothing belongs to anyone.”

2020 – Legal Rift Emerges

Vinoo Hinduja, daughter of the late Srichand Hinduja, challenges the 2014 letter in a London court, questioning the group’s collective ownership model.

2023 – Reconciliation and Renewal

The family announces a settlement ending years of legal disputes, reaffirming unity and joint leadership. The group expands further — securing regulatory approval to acquire Reliance Capital and a 60% stake in Invesco Asset Management India.

2025 – Leadership Crossroads

With Gopichand Hinduja’s passing, succession passes to Prakash and Ashok Hinduja, as the third generation steps into larger roles across the family’s $15 billion global empire.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
