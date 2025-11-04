Hinduja family timeline: From Shikarpur traders to global billionaires

Dubai: For more than a century, the Hinduja family has built one of the world’s most influential business empires — a journey defined by ambition, adaptability, and unity.

From its origins in pre-partition India to its rise as a global conglomerate spanning energy, finance, and industry, the dynasty’s story mirrors the evolution of modern enterprise itself. Here’s how the Hinduja legacy unfolded through the decades:

The four brothers formalise their philosophy of shared control, signing a letter stating that “everything belongs to everyone, and nothing belongs to anyone.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.