CFI Group’s 2026 strategy management meeting sets stage for next phase of global growth

Throughout the workshop, CFI’s executive team presented the strategic priorities for 2026, aligned with the group’s transformation road map and its evolution from a regionally anchored trading and investing into a global, technology-driven financial ecosystem.

Having built a strong leadership position in the Middle East and North Africa region, CFI is now advancing its evolution into a global trading and investing fintech group, making this step a logical progression in its long-term strategy.

Discussions centred on the core priorities that will anchor CFI’s next stage of growth, focusing on the capabilities and disciplines required to support a global, technology-led operating model.

The meeting also included a keynote session by Maxime Chaya, the renowned Mount Everest and Seven Summits climber. His address, Climbing Your Everest, emphasised alignment, discipline, and accountability, reinforcing key execution themes as CFI prepares for the year ahead.

“2026 will be a defining year for CFI,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “The priorities we agreed on as a leadership team form the operational base for what we aim to build next. The discussions were clear, structured, and aligned with our long-term vision, and we leave this meeting with a unified commitment to scale, resilience, and disciplined execution.”