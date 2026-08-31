GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Jaya Bachchan warned Arshad Warsi's wife Maria before marriage: 'Your love has to be beyond normal'

‘Are you ready for it?’ Jaya Bachchan’s advice before Arshad–Maria’s wedding

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (File Photo/ANI)
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (File Photo/ANI)

Before Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti got married, Jaya Bachchan had some advice for the couple based on her own experience of being married to an actor.

Bachchan, who has been married to Amitabh Bachchan for more than five decades, has spoken over the years about the challenges of maintaining a marriage when both personal and professional lives can overlap. Arshad recently recalled how she shared some of that perspective with Maria ahead of their 1999 wedding.

Speaking to Filmygyan, Arshad described Jaya as "a very intelligent woman" and remembered her warning about the realities of marrying someone in the film industry.

"Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, she says, 'It is one of the most difficult things to do in life, is to marry an actor.' I wouldn't say actor ki fitrat hai, but unfortunately, you're always put in situations where you are hanging with very interesting people, very good-looking people," he said.

Arshad explained that Jaya's question was intended to make sure Maria understood the nature of the life she was entering.

"Jaya ji actually said, when Maria and I were getting married, that one of the most difficult things to do in life is to marry an actor. She told us, 'Are you ready for it?' That's the reason why, because your job makes you do things that are not normal for a normal couple. So then you have to cross that barrier and still be with that person. So your love has to be beyond normal people's love and attention."

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan married in 1973 and are parents to Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.

Arshad Warsi's upcoming projects

On the work front, Arshad Warsi's recent releases this year include Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4. He is also set to play a double role in the upcoming Jeevan Bheema Yojana, while Ghamasaan is awaiting release.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan with his father actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals Abhishek’s unusual food habit

2m read
Kishore Kumar once mistook Big B for son Amit Kumar

Kishore Kumar once mistook Big B for son Amit Kumar

2m read
Amitabh Bachchan recalls being ‘thrown out’ of a shoot

Amitabh Bachchan recalls being ‘thrown out’ of a shoot

2m read
Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan (File Photo/ANI)

Hrithik-Kangana feud reignites: Apology trend explained

3m read