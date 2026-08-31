‘Are you ready for it?’ Jaya Bachchan’s advice before Arshad–Maria’s wedding
Before Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti got married, Jaya Bachchan had some advice for the couple based on her own experience of being married to an actor.
Bachchan, who has been married to Amitabh Bachchan for more than five decades, has spoken over the years about the challenges of maintaining a marriage when both personal and professional lives can overlap. Arshad recently recalled how she shared some of that perspective with Maria ahead of their 1999 wedding.
Speaking to Filmygyan, Arshad described Jaya as "a very intelligent woman" and remembered her warning about the realities of marrying someone in the film industry.
"Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, she says, 'It is one of the most difficult things to do in life, is to marry an actor.' I wouldn't say actor ki fitrat hai, but unfortunately, you're always put in situations where you are hanging with very interesting people, very good-looking people," he said.
Arshad explained that Jaya's question was intended to make sure Maria understood the nature of the life she was entering.
"Jaya ji actually said, when Maria and I were getting married, that one of the most difficult things to do in life is to marry an actor. She told us, 'Are you ready for it?' That's the reason why, because your job makes you do things that are not normal for a normal couple. So then you have to cross that barrier and still be with that person. So your love has to be beyond normal people's love and attention."
Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan married in 1973 and are parents to Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.
On the work front, Arshad Warsi's recent releases this year include Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4. He is also set to play a double role in the upcoming Jeevan Bheema Yojana, while Ghamasaan is awaiting release.