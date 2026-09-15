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Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on retirement rumours

Amitabh clarifies his ‘retire’ remark, saying he is not retiring from work anytime soon

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Amitabh Bachchan waves to fans during a public appearance.
Amitabh Bachchan waves to fans during a public appearance.

Dubai: Amitabh Bachchan has broken his silence on recent retirement rumours, putting speculation about his future in the spotlight to rest with a characteristically witty response.

The 83-year-old megastar addressed the reports in a blog post after his earlier remark that it was “late, time to retire” was widely interpreted as a reference to stepping away from acting and television.

Bachchan clarified that he had meant it was time to go to bed.

“I wrote in the blog .. ‘it’s late, time to retire ..’ which we all know means retire to bed it's late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER!!” he wrote, while sharing a newspaper clipping about his supposed retirement.

He then made his answer unmistakably clear.

“Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai.” (No sir, I am not retiring from work; in English, it means I am going to sleep. And, sir, you are not invited there.)

Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), the popular quiz show that first aired in 2000.

His clarification comes as the veteran actor remains active professionally, dismissing any suggestion that he is preparing to step away from his work anytime soon.

In an upcoming episode of KBC, a contestant asks Bachchan whether he has ever waited for his wife, actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, while she gets ready for an event.

Calling it a “good question”, Bachchan reveals the simple trick he uses to avoid being late, adding another light-hearted moment to his interaction with the contestant.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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