Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on retirement rumours

Amitabh clarifies his ‘retire’ remark, saying he is not retiring from work anytime soon
Dubai: Amitabh Bachchan has broken his silence on recent retirement rumours, putting speculation about his future in the spotlight to rest with a characteristically witty response.
The 83-year-old megastar addressed the reports in a blog post after his earlier remark that it was “late, time to retire” was widely interpreted as a reference to stepping away from acting and television.
Bachchan clarified that he had meant it was time to go to bed.
“I wrote in the blog .. ‘it’s late, time to retire ..’ which we all know means retire to bed it's late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER!!” he wrote, while sharing a newspaper clipping about his supposed retirement.
He then made his answer unmistakably clear.
“Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai.” (No sir, I am not retiring from work; in English, it means I am going to sleep. And, sir, you are not invited there.)
Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), the popular quiz show that first aired in 2000.
His clarification comes as the veteran actor remains active professionally, dismissing any suggestion that he is preparing to step away from his work anytime soon.
In an upcoming episode of KBC, a contestant asks Bachchan whether he has ever waited for his wife, actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, while she gets ready for an event.
Calling it a “good question”, Bachchan reveals the simple trick he uses to avoid being late, adding another light-hearted moment to his interaction with the contestant.