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Why did producers fear no heroine would work with Amitabh Bachchan?

The Bollywood icon recalls how his height and facial features were once seen as obstacles

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Why did producers fear no heroine would work with Amitabh Bachchan?
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Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about the struggles he faced during his early years in Hindi cinema, recalling how producers once questioned whether leading actresses would agree to work with him.

The veteran actor shared the story during an episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’, while discussing the hairstyle and long sideburns that later became closely associated with his iconic image.

During the interaction, contestant Vinamra, whose grandfather was a film distributor, pointed out how Bachchan’s distinctive hairstyle had become part of his star persona.

Bachchan revealed that the look actually stemmed from the insecurities he faced while trying to find work.

“When we entered films initially, producers would tell us two things. They said I was very tall and that no heroine would work with me. They also felt that my face was very small,” he said.

The actor explained that he decided to grow his hair and let it extend towards his temples so his face would appear fuller.

The revelation offers a glimpse into the doubts surrounding Bachchan before he became one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable stars.

Bachchan made his acting debut with ‘Saat Hindustani’ in 1969. Despite receiving appreciation for some of his early performances, he struggled to establish himself as a leading actor.

His career changed dramatically with ‘Zanjeer’ in 1973. The film turned him into a major star and helped establish the screen persona that would earn him the title of Bollywood’s ‘angry young man’.

He went on to headline some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated films, including ‘Deewaar’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Don’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ and ‘Agneepath’.

The physical traits once viewed as disadvantages — his towering height, distinctive face and deep voice — eventually became among the defining characteristics of his screen presence.

Bachchan, now in his 80s, continues to act and remains the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, which has become one of the most enduring quiz shows on Indian television.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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