Videos shared on social media showed the 83-year-old actor waving to the crowd from an elevated platform, with a transparent protective barrier placed around him. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, joined him during the appearance. Several security personnel were also seen keeping watch nearby.

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan made his customary Sunday appearance outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, but this time he greeted fans from behind a bulletproof shield as security was tightened following a reported bomb threat.

The increased security follows reports of a threatening email received by Mumbai Police last week. According to reports, the email was sent to a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area.

Police launched an investigation after receiving information about the message. The mention of Dosanjh did not amount to a direct threat against the singer, according to the reports.

The message reportedly referred to Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, and named October 31 and November 27 as possible dates for attacks. It also mentioned singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in connection with an alleged threat involving Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

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