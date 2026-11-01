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Amitabh Bachchan greets fans behind bulletproof shield amid tighter security

Security was stepped up at his Mumbai home Jalsa following a reported bomb threat email

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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A bulletproof barrier and additional security marked the actor’s latest Sunday appearance at Jalsa.
A bulletproof barrier and additional security marked the actor’s latest Sunday appearance at Jalsa.

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan made his customary Sunday appearance outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, but this time he greeted fans from behind a bulletproof shield as security was tightened following a reported bomb threat.

Videos shared on social media showed the 83-year-old actor waving to the crowd from an elevated platform, with a transparent protective barrier placed around him. His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, joined him during the appearance. Several security personnel were also seen keeping watch nearby.

The increased security follows reports of a threatening email received by Mumbai Police last week. According to reports, the email was sent to a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area.

The message reportedly referred to Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, and named October 31 and November 27 as possible dates for attacks. It also mentioned singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in connection with an alleged threat involving Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

The email reportedly carried pro-Khalistan slogans and was signed by a group calling itself the 'Khalistan National Army'.

Police launched an investigation after receiving information about the message. The mention of Dosanjh did not amount to a direct threat against the singer, according to the reports.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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