Jalsa property dispute intensifies as family feud reaches authorities
Dubai: Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Mumbai residence, Jalsa, has become the centre of a family property dispute, with his sister-in-law Ramola Bachchan challenging a 1993 gift deed that transferred ownership of the bungalow to his wife, Jaya Bachchan.
Ramola, married to Amitabh's younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan, has reportedly questioned the legality of the transfer, claiming the property was originally registered in her name and that the transaction took place without her knowledge or consent.
According to Mumbai Mirror, Ramola has submitted multiple complaints to the registration authorities over the past seven months. The matter has now reached the office of the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri, Mumbai, where a hearing has begun.
The dispute reportedly centres on conflicting ownership records. While documents maintained by the Kapol Housing Society identify Jaya Bachchan as the property's owner, the Maharashtra government's Property Card still lists Ramola's name.
The issue resurfaced following attempts to replace Ramola's name with Jaya's in the government records.
Ramola has also questioned the circumstances surrounding the execution of the 1993 gift deed. In her complaints, she has alleged that the document was prepared on plain paper without payment of stamp duty at the time and did not contain witnesses' signatures.
She has further raised questions about its subsequent registration and regularisation under the Maharashtra government's Abhay Yojana scheme.
Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani confirmed that a complaint had been received and that proceedings had begun. The parties involved have been asked to submit their responses. The authorities have yet to determine the validity of the disputed document and the competing ownership claims.
Amitabh Bachchan reportedly did not respond to queries, while Jaya Bachchan could not be reached. A spokesperson for their son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, declined to comment, describing the matter as an internal family issue.
The property dispute comes as Jalsa continues to attract hundreds of fans who gather outside the residence to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood megastar.
Amitabh, 84, maintained his long-running Sunday Darshan tradition on November 8, greeting fans outside his Juhu home and wishing them a happy Diwali.
Notably, the actor appeared without the bulletproof glass enclosure installed around him during his previous Sunday appearance.
Abhishek Bachchan and film producer Bunty Walia were also present, overseeing security arrangements as the veteran actor interacted with the crowd.
It was Amitabh's second Sunday Darshan since a threatening letter sent to the Mumbai Mayor reportedly mentioned him alongside several other celebrities.
The removal of the protective glass also prompted a political reaction. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant questioned whether the security measure had been withdrawn because the threat had subsided or because its presence reflected poorly on the government.
He also referred to concerns surrounding gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang members had recently claimed responsibility for a firing attack on actor Tiger Shroff.
The ownership dispute over Jalsa remains under consideration by the authorities.