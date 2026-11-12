Mumbai on edge: Bomb threat targets Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa, Mayor's office, and airport

The latest scare is part of a string of threatening messages that have kept security agencies on their toes. On November 6, Bachchan's residence was named in another bomb threat, prompting police to inspect the property. An earlier email on October 23 had threatened explosions at the Mayor's Office, Bachchan's bungalow and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 Mumbai concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The repeated threats have also cast a shadow over Bachchan's famous Sunday ritual of greeting fans outside Jalsa. During a recent appearance, the veteran actor waved to admirers from behind a transparent bulletproof shield, with his son Abhishek Bachchan and security personnel nearby. He later resumed the interaction without the barrier.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.