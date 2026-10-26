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Amitabh Bachchan greets fans amid security after bomb threat, says he needs more rest

Bomb threat investigation underway as Amitabh Bachchan meets admirers at Jalsa

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa amid heavy security along with Abhishek Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa amid heavy security along with Abhishek Bachchan.
ANI

Dubai: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan greeted a large crowd of fans outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa, on Sunday, continuing his weekly tradition amid heightened security following a reported bomb threat.

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, joined him as fans gathered outside the bungalow to catch a glimpse of the star. Amitabh waved to the crowd, while police personnel maintained security around the residence.

Fans stood behind police barricades, waiting for the veteran actor to appear. Abhishek remained close to his father during the interaction.

The Sunday appearance came two days after Mumbai Police received a reported bomb threat email allegedly targeting Amitabh Bachchan. According to reports, a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area received the email.

Police launched an investigation into the threat. It was not immediately clear whether the message specifically named Jalsa or the actor’s other residence, Prateeksha. Further details were awaited.

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update.

The actor’s public appearance also followed a recent update about his health and recovery.

In a post on his Tumblr blog on Friday, Amitabh said he needed more rest as he continued to recover.

“Yet more rest needed... adjusting... thinking and wondering... the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote.

The actor regularly communicates with fans through his blog and social media, sharing personal reflections and updates. He previously said doctors advised him to take a break from his usual online activity.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. His most recent film appearance was in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth.

One of Hindi cinema’s most recognizable stars, the actor continues to draw crowds of admirers to Jalsa for his customary Sunday greeting.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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