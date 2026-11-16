Bollywood icon's cryptic post sparks speculation amid security concerns
Dubai: Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic social media post has attracted attention amid reports that Delhi Police foiled an alleged plot to target his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.
The Bollywood superstar posted the words 'bach gaye' (survived) on social media during the intervening night of November 15 and 16, without explanation.
The post came hours after reports emerged that the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested two suspected shooters allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over separate criminal plots, including a plan to attack the actor.
The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Vikas Thakur, alias Vicky, from Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh, alias Deep, from Tarn Taran in Punjab, on Saturday.
Police said the arrests helped foil two alleged criminal plots: an attempted shooting targeting a Delhi-based business person over an extortion demand and a separate plan to attack Bachchan in Mumbai.
Investigators suspect the alleged plan against the actor may have been linked to a statement he reportedly made about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Police are investigating the alleged motive, the suspects' connections and the people who may have instructed them.
Bachchan's Mumbai residence has been named in three threatening emails over the past month.
The first email, received on October 23, reportedly warned of attacks targeting Jalsa and the office of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.
A second threatening email arrived on November 6, naming Jalsa, the Bombay High Court and the Bombay Stock Exchange as potential targets. It also referred to Khalistan and threatened an attack during singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.
The third email, received on November 12, reportedly named Jalsa, Mumbai Airport, the Mayor's office and several banks.
Security agencies searched the locations mentioned in the emails but found nothing suspicious.
Mumbai Police subsequently strengthened security around the actor's Juhu residence, deploying additional personnel and installing barricades outside Jalsa.
The security concerns also affected Bachchan's traditional Sunday fan gatherings outside his Mumbai home. On November 1, the actor greeted fans from behind bulletproof glass. Unlike his usual appearance on a wheeled pedestal, the structure was covered with protective glass on three sides.
However, he returned to his usual fan interactions without the protective enclosure on November 8 and November 15. The gatherings, a long-standing tradition for the actor, regularly attract large crowds of admirers.
According to police accounts, Vikas Thakur allegedly became involved in criminal activities as a teenager. His name first appeared in criminal records in 2019 in connection with a snatching case.
Investigators allege that he began supplying illegal weapons for gangster Anmol Bishnoi in 2023. He was subsequently linked to other criminal networks and allegedly helped recruit gang members, arrange weapons and identify potential extortion targets.
Deepak Singh previously worked as a commercial truck helper and driver. Police allege that he was involved in the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar, Punjab.
He allegedly attacked with an associate, Palvinder, alias Kaka, and has been wanted in connection with the case.
Both men are being questioned as investigators examine their alleged links to criminal networks, weapon suppliers, and associates operating across different states.
Bachchan has not publicly explained his latest 'bach gaye' post.