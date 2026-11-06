Mumbai bomb threat: Email targets High Court, BSE, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Bomb threat email sparks security measures at Bombay High Court and BSE
A bomb threat email sent to the Bombay High Court has triggered a security alert in Mumbai, with the sender also threatening to blow up the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Worli Racecourse and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa.
Mumbai Police and other security agencies have taken the threat seriously and launched an investigation to trace the sender and establish the origin of the email, according to IANS, citing Mumbai Police. Further details are awaited.
The latest threat comes amid a series of similar emails targeting prominent locations and public figures in Mumbai, including Bachchan's bungalow and a concert by singer Diljit Dosanjh.
Bomb threat email names prominent Mumbai locations
The latest email reportedly named several high-profile locations, including:
Bombay High Court
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
Worli Racecourse
Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, in Juhu
Police are investigating the email and have yet to share further details about the threat.
Earlier threats targeted Bachchan's home and Diljit Dosanjh's concert
According to PTI, in a separate incident, an email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on October 23 threatened bomb blasts at her office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Amitabh Bachchan's residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert scheduled for November 27.
The email, which was also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, claimed that a blast would take place at the mayor's office at 3.11pm. It also threatened a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and an attack on Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, between October 31 and November 27.
The message reportedly made references to Khalistan. Police searched the BMC premises following the threat but found nothing suspicious.
Amitabh Bachchan greets fans behind bulletproof glass
Amid the security concerns, Bachchan continued his decades-old Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside his Juhu residence on November 1, but did so from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure.
The additional security measure followed the earlier threat email naming his home and the Diljit Dosanjh concert.
Security stepped up at key locations
Following the threats, authorities issued instructions to significantly increase security and surveillance at the locations mentioned in the email.
These included the mayor's office, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, prominent educational institutions across Mumbai and other sites named in the communication.
Police are continuing their investigation into the threats and efforts to identify those responsible.