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Amitabh Bachchan health update: Actor advised strict rest

Amitabh Bachchan apologises as health concerns force him to take a break

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan gestures to fans gathered to celebrate his 84th birthday outside his residence in Mumbai on October 11, 2026.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan gestures to fans gathered to celebrate his 84th birthday outside his residence in Mumbai on October 11, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has apologised to fans after revealing that he has been advised to take a few days off to rest and recuperate.

The 84-year-old actor shared the update on Wednesday, October 21, through a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying he would be unable to write for the time being.

“Apologies. I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything,” Bachchan wrote.

The actor, known for regularly engaging with fans through his blog and social media posts, did not specify when he would resume his usual online updates or disclose the reason for the medical advice.

Amitabh Bachchan says he cannot communicate

In a separate post on his personal blog, Bachchan extended his Dussehra greetings to followers but said he was under strict instructions to rest and recover.

“First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers,” he wrote, adding that he was “under very strict rest and recuperation” and was therefore “not allowed to communicate”.

He also apologised to those who had sent him personal wishes, asking them to consider his message a response and expressing hope that he would be able to communicate again later.

His posts prompted an outpouring of support, with fans wishing him a speedy recovery and urging him not to apologise for taking time off.

“Prayers. Take care, Sir. No apologies,” one fan wrote, while another urged him to rest and look after his health.

Earlier this month, Bachchan revealed on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 that he had injured his left knee after slipping and falling during a shoot the previous day. He had explained that the injury was making it difficult for him to stand during his usual opening monologue. However, he has not confirmed whether the knee injury is related to his latest advice to rest.

Tiger Shroff firing probe examines celebrity homes

Separately, reports citing sources in the Mumbai Crime Branch said investigators were examining claims that the accused in the October 18 firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff had surveyed the residences of several Bollywood celebrities before the attack.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the accused allegedly hired auto-rickshaw drivers to take them to the homes of stars including Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, reportedly saying they wanted to photograph the properties.

Investigators were also reportedly examining whether the accused had been directed to target celebrities whose security arrangements were less stringent.

The reported reconnaissance forms part of the wider investigation into the firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor escaped unhurt, while the incident prompted a police investigation.

The claims concerning the alleged visits to celebrity residences are based on media reports citing investigative sources.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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