After Tiger Shroff shooting, Akshay Kumar installs bulletproof glass; security up outside Aamir Khan's home

Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, visited the hospital on Tuesday. According to Mid-Day, she met Chauhan’s cousin, Rahul Goud, asked about Chauhan’s health and shared her contact details with the family. “Ayesha madam visited early on Tuesday and inquired about my brother’s health. She has extended full help and support to Umesh and his wife. They have also taken down my contact details and she has shared her number with me, assuring any help needed,” Rahul said.