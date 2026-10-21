After Tiger Shroff shooting, Akshay Kumar installs bulletproof glass; security up outside Aamir Khan's home

Tiger Shroff shooting sparks safety measures across Bollywood
Several of Bollywood’s leading actors have stepped up security at their homes this week, as police continue to investigate Sunday’s shooting at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai.
The measures follow a report by NDTV that investigators believe Shroff was not the attackers’ intended target, and that the shooters were instead after another prominent Bollywood star.
Measures at actors’ homes
At Akshay Kumar’s Juhu home, a bulletproof glass shield is being put up outside the residence. Salman Khan’s security has been upgraded to Y+ category. He was seen leaving Mumbai by air as the investigation continued.
Police patrolling has also increased outside Aamir Khan’s residence in Bandra and filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home in Juhu.
The incident
Shroff was returning home from football practice on Sunday when shots were fired at his car. He sustained minor abrasions. His driver, Ibrahim Firdaus, was injured and taken to Nanavati Max Hospital. Mumbai Police escorted the actor home, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later visited him at his residence.
All three accused have been arrested. According to The Indian Express, they were detained on Monday morning aboard the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express in Kota, Rajasthan, in a coordinated operation that followed a tip-off from Mumbai Police.
Mumbai Police identified the accused as Phool Singh, 18, Hrithik Mahto, 22, and Rehan Rahisuddin, 18. According to officers, Mahto was allegedly riding the motorcycle used in the attack, while Singh and Rehan opened fire at Shroff’s car. Singh and Rehan worked as daily-wage labourers, while Mahto had been working as a Rapido bike rider in Andheri for the past year.
On Sunday, US-based gangster Anil Pandit claimed responsibility for the shooting in a purported audio clip received by several security agencies. In the clip, he also indicated a link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Injured man to undergo surgery
Umesh Chauhan, who was injured in the shooting, is scheduled for surgery at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital on Wednesday. Doctors will attempt to remove a bullet lodged in his liver. A KEM doctor said the surgery was an important step in his treatment and that his recovery would take considerable time.
Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, visited the hospital on Tuesday. According to Mid-Day, she met Chauhan’s cousin, Rahul Goud, asked about Chauhan’s health and shared her contact details with the family. “Ayesha madam visited early on Tuesday and inquired about my brother’s health. She has extended full help and support to Umesh and his wife. They have also taken down my contact details and she has shared her number with me, assuring any help needed,” Rahul said.
Chauhan lives in Mankhurd with his wife, who is eight months pregnant, and their six-year-old son, Arav, who is in junior kindergarten. His father-in-law is with him at the hospital, and his father is travelling to Mumbai from Banaras. A relative, Arvind Chaurasia, said he learned of the shooting from the news on Sunday night and was allowed to visit after confirming the details.