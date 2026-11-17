Fans welcome Tiger Shroff's comeback with teaser of 'Tenu Leke Jaana'
Dubai: Tiger Shroff has returned to social media nearly a month after a frightening firing incident involving his car in Mumbai, giving fans a glimpse of his romantic side in the teaser of his upcoming song, ‘Tenu Leke Jaana’.
The actor shared the teaser of the new single featuring actress Ketika Sharma, marking his return to posting updates after keeping a relatively low profile following the October 18 incident.
The teaser offers a different side of the action star, who is known for his high-energy dance performances and fitness. Tiger is seen flaunting his chiselled physique, showing off his dance moves and sharing romantic moments with Ketika. Their chemistry has already caught the attention of fans, who have welcomed the actor's return online.
Announcing the song on X, Tiger wrote: “One more chance, one more dance. #TenuLekeJaana Releasing on 18th Nov.”
The track is scheduled to be released on November 18 under the T-Series label. It is a new version of ‘Tennu Le’, the song from the 2009 film ‘Jai Veeru’, originally sung by Omer Inayat and featuring Kunal Kemmu and Anjana Sukhani.
Tiger's social media comeback comes weeks after a firing incident on October 18, when unidentified gunmen allegedly opened fire at his car as he was leaving a football ground in Mumbai's Juhu area.
The actor escaped without serious injuries, but the incident raised concerns about his safety. Police launched an investigation, and 14 people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the case. Tiger has not publicly commented on the incident.
On the professional front, Tiger is preparing for ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 14, 2027.
He also has an upcoming project with filmmaker Remo D'Souza in the pipeline.