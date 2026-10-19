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Tiger Shroff hailed as real-life hero after rushing injured driver to hospital following Mumbai firing

Actor reportedly drives injured driver Firdous Baloch for treatment after Mumbai firing

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Tiger Shroff after the firing incident in Mumbai, with visuals showing the actor getting into a car and a separate image showing him with bandages following the incident.
Tiger Shroff after the firing incident in Mumbai, with visuals showing the actor getting into a car and a separate image showing him with bandages following the incident.
ANI/X

Dubai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is being hailed as a real-life hero after he reportedly took the wheel of his car and rushed his injured driver to the hospital following a firing attack in Mumbai.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, October 18, when unidentified assailants opened fire at a car linked to the actor near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu. Shroff escaped without gunshot injuries, while his driver, Firdous Ibrahim, was wounded.

According to reports, Shroff took charge by moving into the driver’s seat and driving to get medical help for Firdous. The actor reportedly first drove to Santacruz Police Station before being escorted by police to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

A video showing Shroff switching seats and taking control of the vehicle has circulated on social media, prompting praise for his response during the frightening incident.

Social media users have hailed the actor for prioritising his driver’s safety and ensuring he received medical attention despite the attack.

Baloch reportedly sustained a bullet wound to his left wrist. Reports also said another person was injured in the shooting.

The incident occurred as Shroff was returning from a football session in Juhu. Police are investigating the attack and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Shroff’s actions following the attack have drawn considerable attention online, with many praising the actor for helping his injured driver in a moment of crisis.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, reports India Today.

Shroff, best known for his roles in action movies such as War, was shot at on October 18, Sunday, in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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