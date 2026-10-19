Actor reportedly drives injured driver Firdous Baloch for treatment after Mumbai firing
Dubai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is being hailed as a real-life hero after he reportedly took the wheel of his car and rushed his injured driver to the hospital following a firing attack in Mumbai.
The incident took place on Sunday evening, October 18, when unidentified assailants opened fire at a car linked to the actor near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu. Shroff escaped without gunshot injuries, while his driver, Firdous Ibrahim, was wounded.
According to reports, Shroff took charge by moving into the driver’s seat and driving to get medical help for Firdous. The actor reportedly first drove to Santacruz Police Station before being escorted by police to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.
A video showing Shroff switching seats and taking control of the vehicle has circulated on social media, prompting praise for his response during the frightening incident.
Social media users have hailed the actor for prioritising his driver’s safety and ensuring he received medical attention despite the attack.
Baloch reportedly sustained a bullet wound to his left wrist. Reports also said another person was injured in the shooting.
The incident occurred as Shroff was returning from a football session in Juhu. Police are investigating the attack and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.
Shroff’s actions following the attack have drawn considerable attention online, with many praising the actor for helping his injured driver in a moment of crisis.
Three people have been arrested for allegedly shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, reports India Today.
Shroff, best known for his roles in action movies such as War, was shot at on October 18, Sunday, in Mumbai's Juhu area.