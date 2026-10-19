Actor escapes gunfire in Mumbai's Juhu as footage captures panic and Shinde vows action
Dubai: Dramatic visuals of gunfire and people scrambling for safety have emerged after Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car was targeted in a shooting incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped without any gunshot injuries, while his driver was injured.
The incident has prompted a major police investigation, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visiting Shroff at his residence and warning that criminal gangs would not be spared.
Videos circulating on social media purportedly capture the moments surrounding the firing near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu. In one clip, the sound of multiple gunshots can be heard as people react with alarm. Screams and confusion follow as people appear to move away from the scene.
According to reports, Shroff’s car was leaving a football ground when the firing took place. The actor had been playing football and was returning home with his driver when unidentified assailants opened fire.
A crowd had gathered in the area hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor. Eyewitness accounts suggest the gunshots initially caused confusion, with some people mistaking them for firecrackers before realising that a shooting had taken place.
The footage offers a glimpse of the panic that followed the incident. However, the authenticity and complete sequence of events shown in videos circulating online have not been independently verified by all news outlets.
Mumbai Police confirmed that Shroff had not sustained any gunshot injuries. The actor and his driver were taken to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle following the incident.
The driver reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm. Reports also indicated that another person was injured during the incident, although details of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding them varied across accounts.
Police are investigating the shooting to establish how the attackers approached the vehicle, how many rounds were fired and how those responsible escaped.
Mumbai Police have formed multiple teams to identify and apprehend the suspects. Reports put the number of teams deployed at around 15, with investigators examining CCTV footage, questioning witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene.
Forensic personnel were also reported to have examined the area and collected potential ballistic evidence. Investigators are working to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish the motive behind the attack.
The incident has also drawn attention after messages circulating on social media purportedly claimed responsibility on behalf of individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The messages reportedly included threats against people in the film industry associated with actor Salman Khan.
However, the authenticity of those claims and their connection to the shooting have not been conclusively established publicly. Police are investigating the alleged gang connection as part of the wider probe.
In the latest developments, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff at his residence following the firing incident. Visuals from inside the residence show Shinde arriving to meet the actor.
Speaking to reporters, Shinde described the shooting as deeply concerning and condemnable. He said he had spoken with Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and that the actor had also spoken with the commissioner.
Shinde said several police teams had been formed to track down those responsible and stressed that the government would take firm action against the perpetrators.
“Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe. Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of both the police and the government,” he said.
“There will be no laxity in this regard, and no gang, whoever they may be, will be spared,” he added.
Shinde also referred to the Mumbai Police’s crackdown on organised crime during the 1990s, reiterating the government’s determination to act against criminal gangs.
The shooting has raised fresh concerns about public safety in Mumbai, particularly as the incident occurred in an area where fans had gathered to see a popular actor.
Police continue to investigate the firing, with the identities of the assailants, the motive and the alleged gang links remaining key questions in the case.