Actor is unhurt but two others, including his driver, are reportedly injured
Mumbai Police said a firing incident was reported in the Juhu Police Station area, but actor Tiger Shroff is safe and was not hurt by gunfire.
Police said an investigation is under way. Details of what led to the incident have not yet been released.
A social media post attributed to gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, who are reportedly based abroad, claimed responsibility for the attack. The post said it was carried out on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has drawn attention to the group’s alleged involvement.
Police have not verified whether the post is genuine or whether the gang was behind the firing, and the claim remains unconfirmed as the probe continues.
Shroff was last seen on screen in A Harsha’s “Baaghi 4”, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner.