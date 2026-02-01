GOLD/FOREX
Gunshots heard outside Indian director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai house

An investigation has been launched into the incident

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Rohit Shetty
A number of gunshots were heard outside the Juhu, Mumbai, home of director Rohit Shetty in the early hours of Sunday.

Security around the house was beefed up after the shooting by unidentified gunmen, reported ANI. And an investigation has been launched into the incident.

An official was quoted as saying by Times of India: “Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating.”

Shetty’s whereabouts during the shooting remain unclear.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
