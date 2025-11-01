Bound, gagged and held hostage: What happened at the Rohit Arya shooting incident?

Victim of violence speaks up days after the shooting incident
As the world watched the recent Mumbai shooting unfolding with nervousness, the perpetrator, Rohit Arya, and his victims were surprisingly calm – at least for a while. This is because Arya had concocted a ‘script’ which he had shared with the children more than a month earlier. While they were aware they would be gagged and bound at the Powal recording studio on Thursday, they played along because they thought they were part of the web series shoot.
The chilling details of the incident came to light though a conversation Times of India had with one of the students.
The report also spoke of other prep undertaken by Arya, including wetting cloth in chemicals and spreading them across the floors in no apparent pattern. These, it is explained, he planned to use to burn the building down should anything happen.
A few days after shooting with Arya, on Friday the filming went on for a particularly long time. At the end of which some children were very uncomfortable and crying. This infuriated Arya, who started wielding an air gun and a rod and threatening everyone.
When he was taken down by officers of the law, he passed away on his way to hospital. He maintained throughout the ordeal that he was not a terrorist and simply wanted to speak to some people he felt wronged by.
Rescue teams however managed to set his captives free. And the police initially did not confirm that any firing took place at the scene of the crime.
For now, the incident continues to haunt.
