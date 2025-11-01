Bound, gagged and held hostage: What happened at the Rohit Arya shooting incident?

The report also spoke of other prep undertaken by Arya, including wetting cloth in chemicals and spreading them across the floors in no apparent pattern. These, it is explained, he planned to use to burn the building down should anything happen.

As the world watched the recent Mumbai shooting unfolding with nervousness, the perpetrator, Rohit Arya, and his victims were surprisingly calm – at least for a while. This is because Arya had concocted a ‘script’ which he had shared with the children more than a month earlier. While they were aware they would be gagged and bound at the Powal recording studio on Thursday, they played along because they thought they were part of the web series shoot.

When he was taken down by officers of the law, he passed away on his way to hospital. He maintained throughout the ordeal that he was not a terrorist and simply wanted to speak to some people he felt wronged by.

A few days after shooting with Arya, on Friday the filming went on for a particularly long time. At the end of which some children were very uncomfortable and crying. This infuriated Arya, who started wielding an air gun and a rod and threatening everyone.

