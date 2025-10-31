Government denial, personal despair: What triggered the Mumbai hostage standoff?

Arya, founder of Apsara Media Entertainment Network, had alleged in a video released before the hostage drama that the state owed him money for Project Let’s Change, an urban cleanliness drive implemented in partnership with the Education Department in 2022 and 2023. He said he wanted “simple, moral and ethical” answers, though he did not specify his demands.

The Maharashtra government has denied claims by filmmaker Rohit Arya — who held 19 people, including 17 children, hostage at a film studio in Mumbai’s Powai on Thursday — that he was owed Rs20 million for an urban sanitation and cleanliness project. Arya was shot and killed during a police rescue operation after the two-hour standoff.

Hours after the standoff ended, the state Education Department confirmed that Arya and his company were associated with the initiative, under which 5.9 million students were deputed as swachhata (cleanliness) monitors, NDTV reported. A government order dated June 30, 2023, had approved Rs990,000 for the project’s first phase, while the second phase under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala Sundar Shala programme set aside Rs206.3 million - including Rs20 million meant for the monitors.

Kesarkar told reporters that Arya had been given a contract under the Mera School Ek Sunder School Hai campaign but “indulged in direct monetary dealings.” He said, “He should have spoken to the department… Holding people hostage is not a solution.”

Police said Arya, who worked at the studio, was armed with an air gun, chemicals, and a lighter, and had threatened to set the building on fire if his demands were not met. After he opened fire, a Quick Reaction Team stormed the premises through a toilet window, rescuing all 19 hostages. Arya was shot during the operation and later died in hospital.

During Thursday’s hostage crisis at RA Studio, Arya released a video declaring, “I am not a terrorist… neither am I seeking money. I wish to talk to some people.” He claimed he had been driven to suicide but instead wanted to “reach out” through the “hostage plan.”

In August last year, Arya was directed to deposit the collected funds into a government account and submit an affidavit promising not to charge schools again. He failed to do so, and the proposal to renew the initiative was dropped after the new government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took office.

According to Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Arya was also found to be collecting “registration fees” from schools participating in the campaign, which was against government rules. “No such procedures appear to have been implemented in this case... the private media firm collected money from schools, which is not permissible,” Bhuse said.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.