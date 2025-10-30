According to investigators, Arya, a social media channel owner and self- styled activist, had lured the children — aged between 8 and 14 — to RA Studio under the pretext of a web series audition. Once inside, he locked the doors and threatened to harm the children if his demands were not met.

Arya fired at police with his air gun during the operation, prompting officers to retaliate with a single live round that struck him in the chest. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital. His post-mortem is being conducted at JJ Hospital, officials confirmed.

A senior police officer described the confrontation as “swift but risky,” crediting the team’s quick action for preventing a tragedy. “All 17 children were rescued safely. The accused sustained injuries in police firing and later died in hospital,” the officer said.

Police recovered the air gun and chemical containers from the studio, which investigators believe he used to intimidate officers. A Quick Response Team (QRT) was deployed as a precaution, initially fearing a terror link. The standoff caused panic in the neighbourhood until police secured the area and confirmed all children were safe.

He claimed to have received partial personal payments from then Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, which he said were never followed by full compensation. Arya had reportedly gone on hunger strike twice over the issue in 2024.

Before the incident, Arya had posted a video message declaring he had “chosen hostage-taking instead of suicide,” claiming he wanted “moral and ethical conversations.” In the video, he said he was not seeking money or involved in terrorism but wanted to draw attention to grievances over unpaid dues from a government sanitation campaign he once managed.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.