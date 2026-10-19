Tiger Shroff shooting: Shaken but grateful, mom Ayesha Shroff breaks silence as police hunt gunmen

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited the family’s home hours after the shooting
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff survived a shooting near his Mumbai home on Sunday evening, when gunmen reportedly fired five shots at his BMW close to Pushpa Park in Juhu. The actor was not hit, but his driver and an autorickshaw driver nearby were wounded.
The attack happened at around 7 pm, as Tiger was heading home from a football match. Initial accounts say three men arrived on a motorcycle Two of them allegedly opened fire while the third stayed with the bike to help them get away. Videos circulating online appear to show the suspects speeding off.
According to Indian Express, Mumbai Police have reportedly set up 15 teams to find the attackers, and one person has been detained in Santacruz for questioning. A social media post, said to be from Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, later claimed the attack on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police have not verified that claim.
Family reacts
Ayesha Shroff, the actor’s mother, spoke briefly about the incident for the first time. When India Today asked how her son was doing, she gave a thumbs-up and said, “God is great.”
Government promises action
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the family’s home hours after the shooting. Tiger appeared at the meeting with bandages. Shinde told reporters that the actor had hand injuries caused by gunpowder and shattered glass, and that both Tiger and his mother were 'badly shaken'.
Shinde called the attack serious and condemnable. He noted that five rounds had been fired, that the driver was hurt, and that Tiger had been lucky to escape. He warned that intimidation would not be allowed in Mumbai and said the state government would protect public figures facing open threats. “I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated.”
He also recalled the gang violence of the 1990s, which he said Mumbai Police had brought under control by 1995. He promised the same firm response this time.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the actor and assured him that the attackers would be tracked down and arrested quickly.
Late on Sunday night, several people visited Tiger’s home to check on him, including his former girlfriend Disha Patani.