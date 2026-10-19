Police suspect attackers knew Tiger Shroff’s Sunday football routine as 15 teams hunt
CCTV footage has captured the first images of two men suspected of opening fire near Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, as investigators examine whether the attackers tracked his movements before the incident.
The suspects allegedly abandoned their motorcycle outside Andheri (West) railway station after the shooting near Pushpa Narsee Park on Sunday evening, according to a report by The Indian Express.
Police suspect the assailants may have known that Shroff regularly visits the park on Sundays to play football for around two hours. Investigators are examining whether the men conducted a recce before allegedly waiting outside the park for the actor to arrive.
“It appears that the accused may have followed the actor and waited outside the park gate until he arrived,” a police officer was quoted as saying.
Shroff escaped unhurt in the incident. His driver, identified as Firdosh, sustained a bullet injury to his left hand, while another person standing near the actor’s car was also injured. Both were admitted to hospital.
Police said the assailants fired five rounds before fleeing on a motorcycle towards SV Road. Investigators are examining CCTV footage along the suspected escape route in an effort to identify the motorcycle and establish its registration number.
Fifteen police teams have been formed to track down the suspects. Investigators are exploring possible escape routes by road, rail and air.
Police are also examining footage from nearby railway stations to determine whether the suspects boarded a train after abandoning the motorcycle near Andheri station.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report. The case could be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, an officer told The Indian Express.
Investigators are probing whether the suspects travelled from north India and whether they have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, their identities and alleged affiliations have not been established.
Police are examining possible similarities between the shooting and previous incidents allegedly linked to the gang, including firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.
A social media post purportedly linked to the gang claimed responsibility for Sunday's firing. Police have yet to verify the post's authenticity.
The Juhu police have been recording statements from eyewitnesses. Forensic experts also visited the scene and collected samples as part of the investigation.
Police said there was no complaint on record from Shroff about receiving threat calls before the incident, according to the report.
In the latest developments, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff at his residence following the firing incident. Visuals from inside the residence show Shinde arriving to meet the actor.
Speaking to reporters, Shinde described the shooting as deeply concerning and condemnable. He said he had spoken with Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and that the actor had also spoken with the commissioner.
Shinde said several police teams had been formed to track down those responsible and stressed that the government would take firm action against the perpetrators.
“Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe. Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of both the police and the government,” he said.
“There will be no laxity in this regard, and no gang, whoever they may be, will be spared,” he added.
Shinde also referred to the Mumbai Police’s crackdown on organised crime during the 1990s, reiterating the government’s determination to act against criminal gangs.
The shooting has raised fresh concerns about public safety in Mumbai, particularly as the incident occurred in an area where fans had gathered to see a popular actor.
Police continue to investigate the firing, with the identities of the assailants, the motive and the alleged gang links remaining key questions in the case.