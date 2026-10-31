GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Tiger Shroff attack: Bishnoi gang seeking to challenge Dawood Ibrahim's dominance in Mumbai, say cops

Police suspect the gang is trying to establish dominance and expand its extortion network

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tiger Shroff. The Crime Branch believes the gang wants to recreate the fear once associated with Dawood Ibrahim.
Tiger Shroff. The Crime Branch believes the gang wants to recreate the fear once associated with Dawood Ibrahim.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, has reportedly uncovered details suggesting that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was attempting to establish its dominance in Mumbai by challenging the long-standing influence and fear associated with Dawood Ibrahim and the D-Company.

According to the Mumbai Police's investigation, the gang's alleged objective behind its continued activities in Mumbai was to establish a one-sided dominance in the city. Police sources said the gang was seeking to create an atmosphere of fear reminiscent of the underworld's influence in Mumbai during the 1990s.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

A senior Mumbai Police official said the gang intended to recreate the kind of terror once associated with the underworld, when a single phone call could send businessmen, builders and film personalities into a state of panic.

The Crime Branch believes that establishing such dominance could enable the gang to expand its alleged extortion network and demand large sums of money from builders and members of the Bollywood industry.

Police have so far arrested 12 people in connection with the firing at Tiger Shroff's car. During the investigation, the Crime Branch reportedly recovered several sensitive audio clips in which alleged underworld figures are mentioned.

The audio recordings are currently undergoing forensic examination as investigators attempt to establish the extent of the gang's network and identify those allegedly involved in planning and executing criminal activities.

Investigating agencies believe that the Bishnoi gang was attempting to gain greater control over Mumbai's criminal network by directly challenging the city's traditional underworld syndicates.

The police have launched a crackdown as part of efforts to dismantle the alleged network and prevent further criminal activities. Investigators are also examining the recovered evidence to determine whether the firing incident was part of a broader strategy to spread fear and establish the gang's presence in Mumbai.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Related Topics:
bollywood

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi’s cousin Ramesh Bishnoi has urged Salman to apologise to the Bishnoi community, warning of “dangerous consequences” following the shooting involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

Bishnoi’s cousin warns Salman Khan over apology demand

3m read
Bishnoi gang demands apology from Salman Khan as they claim responsibility for attack on Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff shooting: Top 10 questions answered

7m read
CCTV captures first visuals of 2 attackers who shot at Tiger Shroff's car.

Tiger Shroff firing: CCTV captures suspected shooters

3m read
Indian Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff involved in shooting incident in Mumbai

2m read