Shooter's initial plan involved Salman Khan before moving to Tiger Shroff
Dubai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen with enhanced security at Mumbai’s Kalina airport on Tuesday, amid heightened concern over threats against film industry personalities following the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu on October 18.
Khan arrived at the private airport accompanied by armed security personnel.
The heightened security comes after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the film industry that security arrangements for actors would be reviewed following the attack on Shroff.
According to reports by India Today and The Times of India on Tuesday, the three accused shooters had initially planned to target Khan but allegedly abandoned the plan after finding police deployed outside his residence.
The accused later turned their attention to Shroff after learning through fan posts and Instagram pages that he regularly visited a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sundays and appeared to have less security, according to reports citing police sources.
The latest revelations have added a new dimension to the investigation into the firing incident. Investigators are examining the accused men’s movements and alleged reconnaissance activities as they piece together the sequence of events leading up to the attack.
Three men were arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the firing at Shroff’s car. The incident took place in Juhu as the actor was leaving a football ground. Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were reported to have sustained injuries.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and the possible involvement of organized criminal networks.
Following the firing, two men claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, reportedly took responsibility for the attack in a post on X and issued fresh threats against people working with Khan.
The post claimed the group had previously warned Shroff and threatened others in the Mumbai film industry who worked with Khan. The claims have not been independently verified.
The alleged threats have renewed concerns over the safety of Bollywood personalities, several of whom have faced threats or security incidents in recent years.
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned the firing and called on Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against those responsible.
The investigation remains ongoing.