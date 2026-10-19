Tiger Shroff shot at: Disha Patani visits actor, cine body urges 'Bollywood needs real protection'

Actors spoke up about the shooting, while AICWA demanded stronger security measures
Tiger Shroff escaped without injury after three unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire as he was leaving Pushpa Park.
The actor had just finished a football match and was heading to his car, where a crowd of fans had gathered hoping to see him. The attackers struck in the middle of that crowd. According to Indian media outlets, police are investigating, and no arrests have been made so far. Shroff has not made an official statement.
Actor Karanveer Mehra, who was at the venue, described the confusion to NDTV. A children’s birthday party was going on nearby with fireworks, and at first many people did not realise what the sound was.
“We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that,” Mehra said. “There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter.”
His car was just behind Shroff’s when it happened. “By the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot,” he said. “So I’m glad he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well.”
Mehra, who has known Shroff for a long time, called him “one of the best people, somebody who keeps to his work and is always very respectful to everybody,” and said it was “traumatising” to watch the actor and his family go through this.
Within hours of the shooting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff at his residence. Disha Patani was also photographed arriving at his home. In a paparazzi video, she appeared to be carrying a care package.
Several people from the film industry spoke out on social media. Actor Ranvir Shorey called the attack “shocking and disgusting” and demanded “no mercy for the perpetrators.”
Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia questioned the state of law and order and pointed to a jailed gangster who, he said, “openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will.” He called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis to respond, asking, “Who is answerable ??”
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a strong statement on X, placing the shooting within a wider pattern of attacks on film personalities in Mumbai.
“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff, whose life could easily have been lost in the attack, narrowly escaped.”
The association listed earlier incidents involving Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty and Kapil Sharma:
“This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created."
AICWA also called on the government to act:
“Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe? Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai’s streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern."