Tiger Shroff shooting: Who is Lawrence Bishnoi, why is Salman Khan a target: 10 questions answered

Bishnoi gang demands apology from Salman Khan as they claim responsibility for attack on Tiger Shroff

Dubai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's narrow escape from an alleged assassination attempt in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood on Sunday, October 18, has once again brought the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its longstanding hostility towards Salman Khan into sharp focus. Three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Shroff's BMW after he finished playing football. The actor escaped without a bullet wound but sustained injuries reportedly caused by gunpowder and shattered glass. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured by bullets. An audio message subsequently surfaced online, purportedly claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and warning Bollywood personalities against working with Salman Khan. Police have yet to establish the authenticity of the claim.

The incident has revived uncomfortable memories of Mumbai's underworld era, when gangsters allegedly intimidated Bollywood stars, threatened producers and demanded protection money. But why has Salman Khan become a target? Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? What does a nearly three-decade-old blackbuck poaching case have to do with the hostility? And how does the 2024 murder of politician Baba Siddique fit into this disturbing picture? Here are 10 questions answered. 1. What exactly happened to Tiger Shroff in Mumbai? The Bollywood action star was reportedly leaving a football ground in Juhu on Sunday, October 18, when three men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at his BMW. According to preliminary reports and footage circulating online, two attackers approached the vehicle and fired several shots while a third waited on the motorcycle. Shroff escaped without being shot but suffered injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and flying glass. His driver, Firdous, sustained a bullet wound to his left hand, while autorickshaw driver Umesh Chavan was struck in the chest.

Both Shroff and his driver were taken to Nanavati Hospital, while Chavan was admitted to Cooper Hospital. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde subsequently visited the actor and said Shroff and his mother were shaken by the attack. Police detained one suspect on Monday and launched a search for the assailants. 2. Why is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang being linked to the shooting? An audio recording circulating online, allegedly featuring a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit, claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The speaker reportedly accused Shroff of ignoring warnings and continuing to associate with Salman Khan. The message also threatened other members of the film industry who maintained ties with the superstar or refused to follow the group's instructions. However, police have not confirmed the gang's involvement, and the recording's authenticity remains under investigation. The alleged claim has attracted attention because the Bishnoi network has previously been linked to threats and attacks involving Salman Khan and people close to him. 3. Who is Lawrence Bishnoi, and how did he become a notorious gangster? Lawrence Bishnoi is a Punjab-born gangster whose name has emerged in several high-profile criminal investigations involving murder, extortion and organised crime. His early involvement in criminal activity reportedly dates back to his student years in Chandigarh, where he participated in university politics before becoming associated with violent criminal networks. Over time, investigators say, his gang expanded across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and other parts of India.

The network has also been linked to the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a killing that shocked the country's music industry. Although Bishnoi has remained behind bars for years, police have alleged that his associates continue to operate through a network of gang members and overseas contacts. The gang's growing notoriety has raised concerns about organised crime networks attempting to establish influence beyond their traditional territories, including Mumbai. 4. Why does Lawrence Bishnoi have a grudge against Salman Khan? The hostility dates back to a 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. Khan was accused of hunting two blackbucks, an animal revered by the Bishnoi community for its religious and environmental significance. In 2018, a Jodhpur court convicted Khan and sentenced him to five years in prison. He was subsequently granted bail, and the case remained subject to legal proceedings. Lawrence Bishnoi, who belongs to the community, has repeatedly invoked the blackbuck case while threatening the actor. He has demanded that Khan apologise for the incident. Importantly, the Bishnoi community's longstanding commitment to wildlife protection should not be confused with the criminal activities attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. 5. What happened outside Salman Khan's home in 2024? On April 14, 2024, two men riding a motorcycle opened fire outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood. The shooting triggered a major police investigation and heightened concerns about the actor's safety. Investigators linked the attack to alleged members of the Bishnoi network and examined the suspected involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi. The incident marked a particularly alarming escalation because the gunmen had targeted the superstar's residence rather than merely issuing threats. Khan's security arrangements were subsequently tightened. The attack also intensified fears that individuals associated with the actor could face threats. 6. Who was Baba Siddique, and why was he so important to Bollywood? Baba Siddique was a veteran Maharashtra politician, former state minister and influential Mumbai public figure who enjoyed close relationships with several Bollywood celebrities. He was particularly well known for his lavish annual iftar gatherings, which brought together politicians, film stars and business leaders. Siddique was also credited with helping Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan publicly reconcile at an iftar event in 2013 after years of reported differences.

His friendship with Salman Khan was well documented, and the two were frequently photographed together. On October 12, 2024, Siddique, then 66, was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra East area. His murder shocked both the political establishment and Bollywood, especially after investigators began examining alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 7. Was Baba Siddique murdered because of his friendship with Salman Khan? Mumbai Police identified Siddique's proximity to Salman Khan as a significant factor in their investigation. According to a chargesheet filed in January 2025, investigators alleged that the gang had considered targeting people associated with Khan because the actor's enhanced security made it difficult to approach him directly. Siddique was allegedly selected partly because of his close relationship with the superstar. Investigators also examined other possible motives, including the gang's alleged ambition to establish its dominance in Mumbai. The allegations formed part of the police case and should not be treated as a final judicial finding. Nevertheless, Siddique's murder heightened fears that the feud involving Salman Khan could place his friends and associates at risk. 8. Is Tiger Shroff being targeted because of his association with Salman Khan? That is the allegation made in the audio message purportedly issued by individuals linked to the Bishnoi gang. The speaker claimed Shroff had been warned against continuing his association with Khan but had ignored those warnings. However, there has been no official confirmation that Shroff received such threats before the shooting. Police are also investigating whether the alleged gang message is genuine or whether someone else is attempting to exploit the Bishnoi name. At present, the precise motive behind the attack remains unclear. 9. Is Bollywood witnessing a return of Mumbai's underworld era? The latest incident has revived memories of the 1990s, when organised crime figures were accused of intimidating actors, threatening film producers and demanding extortion payments. The Hindi film industry has faced several alarming security incidents in recent years. Apart from the firing outside Salman Khan's home and Baba Siddique's murder, industry associations have cited the stabbing of Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, reported firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home and attacks on comedian Kapil Sharma's café in Canada. These incidents have different circumstances and should not automatically be treated as part of the same criminal conspiracy. However, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has raised concerns about what it describes as an atmosphere of fear surrounding Bollywood personalities. "Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?" the association said. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has also demanded stronger security arrangements for Shroff and his family. 10. What happens next, and are other Bollywood stars at risk? Mumbai Police are investigating the shooting, examining CCTV footage, tracing the suspects and assessing the alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang connection. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the violence and promised action. For now, there is no verified evidence establishing that every Bollywood personality associated with Salman Khan faces a specific threat. But the allegations surrounding the latest shooting have once again raised questions about celebrity security and the ability of criminal networks to intimidate public figures. What began as a dispute invoked by Lawrence Bishnoi over a 1998 wildlife poaching case has since become entangled with threats, criminal investigations and the murder of a prominent politician. Whether the shooting involving Tiger Shroff is another chapter in that conflict remains to be established. For Bollywood, however, the concern is immediate: an industry built on make-believe action sequences is once again confronting the possibility of real-life violence outside its film sets.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself. Show More

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