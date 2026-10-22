Police probe test-firing location linked to Tiger Shroff attack suspects
Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, with police sources claiming that the accused test-fired a weapon at a location near Mumbai before the attack. The gun also reportedly misfired while they were testing it in their hotel room in Andheri.
According to Mumbai Police sources, the accused disclosed the alleged test-firing location during interrogation. One suspect reportedly fired two rounds during the practice session, while the other fired one.
Investigators believe the accused wanted to check whether the firearm was working properly before carrying out the attack. Both allegedly fired the weapon during the practice session.
Police have also learnt that the gun misfired while the accused were testing it in their Andheri hotel room. According to sources, a bullet was fired onto the bed. The incident apparently did not attract the attention of hotel staff or anyone outside the room.
Investigators are examining the alleged test-firing location and probing the preparations made before the incident.
Mumbai Police arrested two additional suspects on Wednesday in connection with the firing case, bringing the total to 10. The two are expected to be produced before a court in Sonipat, Haryana, to seek transit remand. If permission is granted, they will be brought to Mumbai for further questioning.
According to reports, the suspects allegedly played a significant role in supplying weapons linked to the case. Investigators are examining their links to the other accused and their alleged role in planning and executing the incident.
In another development, investigators are preparing to examine an audio clip containing an alleged threat directed at Tiger Shroff. Officials plan to compare the voice in the recording with samples held in databases maintained by the Punjab and Delhi Police.
The databases reportedly include voice recordings of individuals allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police units in Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan maintain collections of voice samples that investigators can use to help establish the identity of suspected speakers.
Similar verification procedures have been used in investigations involving audio clips linked to alleged threats against actor Salman Khan, actor Aamir Khan, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the late politician Baba Siddique, among others.
Investigators are examining the audio recording and other evidence to identify those involved and establish the alleged roles of the suspects in the firing case.
With inputs from Agencies