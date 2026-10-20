Tiger Shroff firing case: 4 more accused arrested in Delhi, Haryana

Four accused were arrested in Delhi and Haryana and handed over to Mumbai Police
Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested four more accused in connection with the October 18 firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
The four accused, identified as Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita, were apprehended in Delhi and Haryana on Tuesday and handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.
The shooting took place at around 7pm on Sunday in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when Shroff was leaving a football club. Three assailants allegedly opened fire at his car.
According to the report, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar on the instructions of Anil Pandit, while Sumit accompanied him. Radha and Babita allegedly travelled to Mumbai with the weapon.
Mumbai Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) formally arrested all four after obtaining court approval and secured three days of transit remand for further investigation.
Separately, three suspects were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday morning while allegedly planning to flee to Nepal.
The Mumbai Crime Branch has said Shroff was not the original target of the shooting. According to police, the suspects had initially planned to target another prominent Bollywood actor but could not get close because of tight security.
They allegedly turned their attention to Shroff, believing he would be an easier target.
Police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting and the alleged roles of those involved.