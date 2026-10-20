Tiger Shroff firing case: 4 more accused arrested in Delhi, Haryana

The four accused, identified as Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita, were apprehended in Delhi and Haryana on Tuesday and handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested four more accused in connection with the October 18 firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting and the alleged roles of those involved.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has said Shroff was not the original target of the shooting. According to police, the suspects had initially planned to target another prominent Bollywood actor but could not get close because of tight security.

According to the report, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar on the instructions of Anil Pandit, while Sumit accompanied him. Radha and Babita allegedly travelled to Mumbai with the weapon.

The shooting took place at around 7pm on Sunday in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when Shroff was leaving a football club. Three assailants allegedly opened fire at his car.

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