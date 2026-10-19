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Three men arrested in connection to shooting at actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu

Suspects from Haryana and Bihar held for attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Tiger Shroff attacked with gunshots, escapes unharmed, driver injured
Tiger Shroff attacked with gunshots, escapes unharmed, driver injured

Three people have been arrested for allegedly shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, reports India Today.

Shroff, best known for his roles in action movies such as War, was shot at on October 18, Sunday, in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Kota Police have arrested suspects identified as Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, and Rehan.

India Today reports that the men hail from Haryana and Bihar. Further details have not been disclosed.

So what exactly happened?

Shroff was targeted in a shoot-and-run while he was in his car in Juhu in Mumbai. Three men on a motorcycle apparently opened fire on his vehicle before rushing off.

Juhu is well-known as the hang-out spot for many Bollywood celebrities and A-listers.

While the actor didn't suffer injury, his driver was hurt in the incident - details of how badly have been kept under wraps for now.

Within hours of the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took credit for the attack on social media.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police said they formed 15 teams to investigate the incident and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire about the incident.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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