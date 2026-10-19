Three men arrested in connection to shooting at actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu

Suspects from Haryana and Bihar held for attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai
Three people have been arrested for allegedly shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, reports India Today.
Shroff, best known for his roles in action movies such as War, was shot at on October 18, Sunday, in Mumbai's Juhu area.
Kota Police have arrested suspects identified as Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, and Rehan.
India Today reports that the men hail from Haryana and Bihar. Further details have not been disclosed.
Shroff was targeted in a shoot-and-run while he was in his car in Juhu in Mumbai. Three men on a motorcycle apparently opened fire on his vehicle before rushing off.
Juhu is well-known as the hang-out spot for many Bollywood celebrities and A-listers.
While the actor didn't suffer injury, his driver was hurt in the incident - details of how badly have been kept under wraps for now.
Within hours of the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took credit for the attack on social media.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police said they formed 15 teams to investigate the incident and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire about the incident.