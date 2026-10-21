Tiger Shroff’s new photos with minister Ashish Shelar offer relief to fans after Mumbai firing

Fans relieved as Tiger Shroff appears without bandages in new images
Dubai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been seen without visible bandages in new photographs shared by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, days after a firing incident targeting the actor’s vehicle in Mumbai.
Shelar visited Shroff on Tuesday to check on his health after the incident, which took place on October 18. The photographs offered fans a reassuring update after earlier images showed the actor with bandages on his chest and left arm.
“Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery,” Shelar wrote in his social media post.
The first photographs of Shroff after the incident showed him shirtless, with bandages visible on his chest and left arm. Media reports said he had sustained minor abrasions, was examined by doctors and was subsequently discharged.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the actor following the shooting. After meeting Shroff, Shinde condemned the attack and said the Mumbai Police had formed several teams to track down those responsible.
Shinde said the priority was to ensure the safety of Mumbai and its residents, adding that the incident was deeply concerning.
The shooting took place on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when three assailants allegedly approached Shroff’s vehicle and opened fire at close range, according to media reports.
The actor escaped serious injury. His driver and a fan who was near the vehicle reportedly sustained injuries. Shroff was also reported to have taken his driver to hospital after the assailants fled on a motorcycle.
According to reports by India Today and The Times of India on Tuesday, the three accused shooters had initially planned to target Khan but allegedly abandoned the plan after finding police deployed outside his residence.
The accused later turned their attention to Shroff after learning through fan posts and Instagram pages that he regularly visited a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sundays and appeared to have less security, according to reports citing police sources.
The latest revelations have added a new dimension to the investigation into the firing incident. Investigators are examining the accused men’s movements and alleged reconnaissance activities as they piece together the sequence of events leading up to the attack.
Three men were arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the firing at Shroff’s car. The incident took place in Juhu as the actor was leaving a football ground. Shroff escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were reported to have sustained injuries.