Salman Khan to skip Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty steps in

The actor reportedly has prior commitments and would not be able to host
Bigg Boss 20 viewers will see a different face in the host’s chair this weekend. During the Sunday, October 18 episode, Salman Khan told contestants he won’t be presenting the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, and that director Rohit Shetty will take charge in his place.
Salman gave no reason on air for stepping away. However, reports suggest earlier professional commitments are keeping him from the shoot.
The handover has fans wondering what tone Shetty will bring to the weekend reckoning, and how he’ll deal with the housemates’ ongoing clashes.
Shetty is hardly new to hosting. Best known for blockbusters like Singham, Simmba and Chennai Express, he has fronted multiple seasons of the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi. This guest stint on Bigg Boss comes shortly after he wrapped the 15th season of that series.
The hosting news isn’t the only reason Salman is in the spotlight. On the night of October 19, actor Tiger Shroff was targeted by three attackers who opened fire on him.
Soon after, a social media post surfaced claiming responsibility. Its author identified himself as Anil Pandit, said to be linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and named Harman Sandhu as his accomplice. The post claimed the pair had reached out to Shroff beforehand with a warning that he ignored.
The message went further, threatening others in the Mumbai film industry. It warned that anyone who disregarded the gang or chose to work with Salman Khan could face similar consequences. It also took aim at rival groups, accusing them of using the gang’s name for publicity and warning them of violent retaliation.