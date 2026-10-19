Tiger Shroff escapes real-life shooting in Mumbai: Revisiting his 2019 interview with Gulf News about fame, famous dad, and privilege

"It's not some complex, out-of-the box role. I play a normal happy-go-lucky guy who gets into a posh school from a poor sports-driven school on a scholarship. How does he adjust to a larger-than-life school is explored? How does go about the new, unfamiliar glossy world is what the movie is all about," Shroff explained.

"What you see here is a fun school. It's a school that you want everyone to be a part of. We wanted everyone to fall in love with it," he said.

"There wasn't any fear in any sense at all. I think I have really been fortunate to be doing what I have done before 'Student Of the Year 2'... For most of my life, I have been performing and I have been an ambassador for Disney. I have been a part of this line of work for a while," Sutaria said in a separate interview with IANS at the time.

Editor's note: This feature revisits an interview conducted by Manjusha Radhakrishnan for Gulf News and originally published on May 9, 2019, ahead of the UAE release of Student Of The Year 2. The interview has been reframed with updated context following the October 18, 2026, shooting incident in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff was not interviewed again for this article. All interview quotes are from the original reporting.

But revisiting that interview offers a glimpse of Shroff at a very different moment in his career: a young star laughing about the college experience he never had, defending Bollywood's unapologetic escapism and admitting that being pursued by two beautiful women on screen was a dream come true.

"Fortunately, I know Will Smith for a few years now, and when his team got in touch with us, we were shooting for 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. He came and rehearsed for 'Radhaa' [a song from 2012's 'Student of the Year'], and there is synergy between the two films. He came and shot that," Johar told reporters.

"In the beginning, I came, I was such a mess! It was a whole lot harder than I thought it was going to be. But it was absolutely a bucket list moment! Man, I've been in this business for over 30 years, and this moment right here is reconnecting me back to why I do this," Smith said in the videos.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.