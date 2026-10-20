Suniel Shetty calls for safety after attack on actor Tiger Shroff
Less than a day after three men on motorcycles shot at Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, police had them in custody, pulled off a Jaipur-bound express at Kota Junction by the Rajasthan Police on Monday afternoon.
The speed of the arrests did little to calm a film industry still unsettled by Sunday’s attack. The actor had just finished a football game in Juhu and was heading home when the gunmen struck. Tiger came away with minor abrasions, but his driver took a bullet, according to Hindustan Times. With the driver wounded, the actor moved into the driver’s seat himself and got the car away.
Actor Karan Veer Mehra, who had been on the pitch with Tiger that evening, was driving in the car directly behind. He later told NDTV that he saw spots of blood once the shooting stopped. Tiger was then seen meeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with bandages visible on his hand and chest.
On Monday, Jackie Shroff made his first public outing since the attack, turning up at a Mumbai ceremony renaming a road as Bappi Lahiri Marg in honour of the late singer and composer. Members of the Lahiri family were present, as were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and actor Suniel Shetty.
True to form, Jackie carried his trademark potted plant and posed for photographs with the chief minister and other guests. According to officials from the Chief Minister’s Office, the two men, who are on friendly terms, chatted briefly but did not bring up the shooting.
Suniel Shetty: ‘It could happen to anyone’
Suniel greeted Jackie with a hug, whom he called a friend from childhood. Speaking to reporters, as quoted by Hindustan Times, he said that if someone as widely loved as Tiger could be targeted, it could happen to anyone.
He pointed out that Tiger’s life revolves around fitness and sport, said he could not understand why the actor was attacked, and stressed how vital safety has become.
He added that he was relieved Tiger was unhurt and that the injured driver was on the mend. “The whole world loves Tiger and Jackie Dada, and if something like this can happen to him, it could happen to anyone. It shouldn’t have happened. Tiger is so focused on sports and exercise; I don’t know why this occurred—it shouldn’t have. It is so, so important for us to stay safe. For me, Jackie Dada is a childhood friend, and I just hope everything turns out well. I’m also relieved that Tiger himself is fine—it was his driver who got hurt, and he is currently recovering.”