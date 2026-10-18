Tiger Shroff played football shortly before Juhu shooting incident

Three men reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots at the vehicle
It is no secret that Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is passionate about football. Shortly before the shooting incident in which he escaped unharmed, the actor had participated in a football match at Pushpa Park in Juhu, Mumbai.
Unidentified assailants opened fire in Juhu on Sunday evening as fans gathered around Tiger’s vehicle to catch a glimpse of the actor. Three men reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots at the vehicle. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver and a staff member sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, details have emerged about the football match Tiger attended shortly before the incident. Sources told SCREEN that the actor played alongside several personalities from the film and television industries. Eighteen players took part in the match, including actors Aparshakti Khurana and Abhimanyu Dassani, choreographer Caesar Gonsalves, and television actors Abhishek Bajaj and Karanveer Mehra. The players were reportedly still at the ground when the shooting occurred. Abhishek also confirmed to SCREEN that he had participated in the match.
Karanveer, who was present at the venue, later recounted the panic that followed the shooting. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “My car was right behind. By the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well.”
He further described the confusion at the scene, where children were attending a birthday party and several people had gathered to take photographs. “We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that,” he added.
Karanveer said, “I’ve known Tiger for the longest, and he’s one of the best people, somebody who keeps to his work and is always very respectful to everybody. It’s very sad to see this happen to him, and I know his family also very well. It’s actually traumatising for me also to see Tiger and his family go through this.”
Karanveer explained that the situation became clearer when people began shouting that actual gunshots had been fired, prompting security personnel to respond and the police to be alerted. By then, Tiger had already left the venue with his driver.
Meanwhile, Tiger’s father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, assured fans that his son was safe. Speaking to Rediff, Jackie said, “All okay. Tiger is at the police station. He is unhurt. His driver was injured in the hand.”