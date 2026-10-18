Tiger Shroff played football shortly before Juhu shooting incident

Karanveer, who was present at the venue, later recounted the panic that followed the shooting. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “My car was right behind. By the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well.”