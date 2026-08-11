Tiger Shroff not to play for Mumbay FC in Durand Cup

Bollywood actor had to pull out due to a last-minute work commitment
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will not play for Mumbay FC in the 2026 Durand Cup after a last-minute work commitment ruled him out of the team’s final group-stage match against Nongkseh SS&CC in Shillong on Tuesday.
Shroff was registered in Mumbay FC’s squad for their maiden Durand Cup campaign and had been expected to feature in the match. However, the actor confirmed in a video shared by the club on social media that he would be unable to travel to Shillong.
“Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won’t be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup,” Shroff said. “I was really looking forward to playing for my team Mumbay FC, but unfortunately I won’t be able to make it. All the very best to everybody out there. The tournament has been amazing. All the very best, Mumbay FC. Kill it, boys.”
Shroff has been a marquee player for Mumbay FC since the club was founded in 2024 and has previously represented them in the Mumbai District League. His absence on Tuesday means he will not feature in the Durand Cup this year, with Mumbay FC’s chances of reaching the knockout stages already hanging by a thread.
Mumbay FC are currently bottom of their group after losing both of their matches so far.
The son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Dutt, Tiger Shroff made his acting debut in 2014 and has largely established himself as an action-film star. However, football has remained one of his biggest sporting interests, with the actor revealing in the past that he had once wanted to pursue the sport professionally before entering the film industry.