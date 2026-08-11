Tiger Shroff not to play for Mumbay FC in Durand Cup

“Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won’t be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup,” Shroff said. “I was really looking forward to playing for my team Mumbay FC, but unfortunately I won’t be able to make it. All the very best to everybody out there. The tournament has been amazing. All the very best, Mumbay FC. Kill it, boys.”