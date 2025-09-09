Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 earns just Rs 35.5 crore in 4 days — franchise’s lowest ever

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi franchise has been flying high… until now. Baaghi 4 has stumbled out of the gate, posting the lowest domestic collections in the franchise’s history. After a lackluster opening weekend, the Monday numbers made it official: a mere Rs 4.25 crore, down from Sunday’s Rs 10 crore and Saturday’s Rs 9.25 crore. Its best single-day haul remains the opening-day Rs 12 crore. Four days in, according to Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has amassed Rs 35.5 crore, enough to barely edge past Shahid Kapoor’s cop thriller Deva (Rs 33.97 crore), but still lagging behind re-releases and dubbed hits like Sanam Teri Kasam, Coolie, and Maa.