Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 earns just Rs 35.5 crore in 4 days — franchise’s lowest ever

What went wrong with the franchise that has till now, been ruling the box off
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi franchise has been flying high… until now. Baaghi 4 has stumbled out of the gate, posting the lowest domestic collections in the franchise’s history. After a lackluster opening weekend, the Monday numbers made it official: a mere Rs 4.25 crore, down from Sunday’s Rs 10 crore and Saturday’s Rs 9.25 crore. Its best single-day haul remains the opening-day Rs 12 crore. Four days in, according to Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has amassed Rs 35.5 crore, enough to barely edge past Shahid Kapoor’s cop thriller Deva (Rs 33.97 crore), but still lagging behind re-releases and dubbed hits like Sanam Teri Kasam, Coolie, and Maa.
Even against its franchise siblings, Baaghi 4 looks shaky. Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 raked in Rs 62.89 crore in four days (pandemic-affected, mind you), Baaghi 2 hit Rs 90.2 crore, and the original Baaghi managed Rs 45.3 crore. Clearly, the adrenaline-packed legacy is sputtering.
So, why the slowdown? For starters, Baaghi 4 carries an ‘A’ certificate, thanks to over-the-top violence and bloodshed. Add to that stiff competition from The Conjuring: Last Rites, which has already earned Rs 55.5 crore in four days in India, and you’ve got a tough weekend.
The cast remains star-studded—Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, Punjabi superstar Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Sanjay Dutt as the villain. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film follows Tiger as Ronny, a man who survives a suicide attempt only to spiral into chaos as reality blurs.
Ahmed Khan, who directed Baaghi 2 and 3, stepped away from the fourth instalment to focus on Welcome to the Jungle, the third part of his comedy franchise starring Akshay Kumar. Khan had previously teamed up with Tiger on Heropanti 2 (2022), which grossed just Rs 16.8 crore in its first four days.
In short, while Tiger’s kicks and stunts are still there, the box office isn’t playing along. Looks like this Baaghi might need a serious comeback—or maybe just a few more “buy one, get one free” promotions.
