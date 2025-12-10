Tiger Properties launches Tiger Downtown Ajman with $10-billion investment

“We continue to strengthen our presence in the real estate market through high-quality projects that meet the growing demand for ownership and investment,” says Amer Waleed Al Zaabi, CEO of Tiger Properties. “With this landmark development, we are entering the Ajman market after proving our success and distinction in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. The launch of Tiger Downtown Ajman represents a significant addition thanks to its prime location, modern amenities, and attractive pricing for both investors and end users, marking a promising beginning that reflects our vision of delivering leading projects.

“Construction is expected to take three years, with unit handovers scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.”

Al Zaabi also highlighted the strength of the UAE real estate market, noting that the company’s previous projects achieved remarkable results thanks to quality execution and innovative designs.

“We are committed to delivering projects that elevate the residential experience and meet client aspirations, with full confidence in Ajman’s ability to sustain the growing market demand,” he said.