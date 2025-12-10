Tiger Properties launches Tiger Downtown Ajman with $10-billion investment

First phase of Tiger Downtown Ajman will start with Orchid Towers 1 and 2
Tiger Properties, one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers, has launched its latest project, Tiger Downtown Ajman, located in the Aaliya area of Ajman. The development comes with an investment of $10 billion, strengthening the company’s presence in the emirate following its successful projects in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Spanning an area of 4,273,504 square metres, the project offers a fully integrated residential city with contemporary designs, featuring a diverse range of fully furnished and equipped units, including studios, one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and luxury penthouses. The project also features a lagoon extending throughout the city, providing an exceptional waterfront living experience with stunning views and spacious, well-planned residences.
The development includes more than 25 premium facilities and amenities, creating a fully integrated lifestyle environment. These include multi-purpose dome, lagoon, waterfront restaurants, water fountains, boat dock, elevated walkway, interactive plaza, lush gardens, outdoor dining options, sports courts, mosque, amphitheater, children’s play area, signature water features, food truck zone, facilities and service amenities, linear park, central promenade, waterfall, art installations, and a fitness centre. Luxury amenities such as a Jacuzzi, sauna, massage room, and cold plunge pool further enhance the lifestyle experience for residents.
The first phase will launch with Orchid Towers 1 and 2, offering units at competitive prices and flexible payment plans of up to five years.
“We continue to strengthen our presence in the real estate market through high-quality projects that meet the growing demand for ownership and investment,” says Amer Waleed Al Zaabi, CEO of Tiger Properties. “With this landmark development, we are entering the Ajman market after proving our success and distinction in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. The launch of Tiger Downtown Ajman represents a significant addition thanks to its prime location, modern amenities, and attractive pricing for both investors and end users, marking a promising beginning that reflects our vision of delivering leading projects.
“Construction is expected to take three years, with unit handovers scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.”
Al Zaabi also highlighted the strength of the UAE real estate market, noting that the company’s previous projects achieved remarkable results thanks to quality execution and innovative designs.
“We are committed to delivering projects that elevate the residential experience and meet client aspirations, with full confidence in Ajman’s ability to sustain the growing market demand,” he said.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.