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Laos says no proof tainted alcohol killed six tourists in 2024

Investigation says lack of autopsies means authorities cannot determine the cause of death

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AFP
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Michelle Jones, right, holds a photo of her daughter, Bianca, as Michelle and her husband Mark Jones appear on a news program in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 17, 2026.
Michelle Jones, right, holds a photo of her daughter, Bianca, as Michelle and her husband Mark Jones appear on a news program in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 17, 2026.
AP

Vientiane: Laos authorities said on Saturday they could not determine blame or the cause of the deaths in 2024 of six tourists previously linked to methanol-tainted alcohol.

Two Danish citizens, an American, a Briton and two Australians died following what media reports said was a night out on the town in Vang Vieng in November that year.

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"To date, authorities do not yet have evidence that can establish whether the deaths... were caused by the actions of any individual or by any particular cause, because no autopsies were conducted on the bodies," the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

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