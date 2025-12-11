Luthra brothers detained in Thailand after fleeing Goa fire that killed 25

Investigators say the Luthras purchased flight tickets to Thailand at 1.17am on December 7, minutes after emergency teams began battling the inferno at their Arpora nightclub. The blaze broke out late on December 6 during a music event attended by nearly 100 people. The club was packed with tourists and staff when the fire, suspected to have been sparked by electric firecrackers, rapidly engulfed the premises.

The brothers were apprehended in Phuket following an Interpol Blue Corner Notice issued after Goa Police found they had fled India within hours of the disaster. Indian agencies are now preparing to formally request their deportation. Their passports have already been suspended under Section 10A of the Passports Act.

Two Delhi-based businessmen, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra — owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a devastating fire killed 25 people last week — have been detained in Thailand and are expected to be deported to India shortly, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the inquiry report into the fire will be submitted within eight days. The state has begun disbursing compensation to families of the victims and launched a safety audit of entertainment venues across Goa.

The brothers, through their lawyers, claimed in Delhi’s Rohini court that their Thailand visit was for business and that they were detained upon landing back in India — a claim contradicted by police, who say they remain in Thai custody. Their plea for transit anticipatory bail was questioned by the court, which noted that they were not within its jurisdiction.

