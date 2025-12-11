Luthra brothers detained in Thailand after fleeing Goa fire that killed 25

Goa Police say hotel owners booked tickets minutes after blaze began
Two Delhi-based businessmen, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra — owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a devastating fire killed 25 people last week — have been detained in Thailand and are expected to be deported to India shortly, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The brothers were apprehended in Phuket following an Interpol Blue Corner Notice issued after Goa Police found they had fled India within hours of the disaster. Indian agencies are now preparing to formally request their deportation. Their passports have already been suspended under Section 10A of the Passports Act.
Investigators say the Luthras purchased flight tickets to Thailand at 1.17am on December 7, minutes after emergency teams began battling the inferno at their Arpora nightclub. The blaze broke out late on December 6 during a music event attended by nearly 100 people. The club was packed with tourists and staff when the fire, suspected to have been sparked by electric firecrackers, rapidly engulfed the premises.
Officials said the venue was a “death trap” — filled with flammable décor, lacking functional extinguishers or alarms, and situated along a narrow road that forced fire engines to park almost 400 metres away.
Twenty-five people — five tourists and 20 staff members — died, most from smoke inhalation inside the basement area.
Back in India, Ajay Gupta — another co-owner of the nightclub — was arrested in Delhi and brought to Goa on Thursday following a 36-hour transit remand granted by Saket Court. Meanwhile, a Goa court issued Non-Bailable Warrants against the Luthra brothers.
The brothers, through their lawyers, claimed in Delhi’s Rohini court that their Thailand visit was for business and that they were detained upon landing back in India — a claim contradicted by police, who say they remain in Thai custody. Their plea for transit anticipatory bail was questioned by the court, which noted that they were not within its jurisdiction.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the inquiry report into the fire will be submitted within eight days. The state has begun disbursing compensation to families of the victims and launched a safety audit of entertainment venues across Goa.
Meanwhile, district authorities demolished parts of Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator — also owned by the Luthra brothers — as part of a widening enforcement campaign following the tragedy.
- with inputs from IANS
