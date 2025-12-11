GOLD/FOREX
Luthra brothers detained in Thailand after fleeing Goa fire that killed 25

Goa Police say hotel owners booked tickets minutes after blaze began

Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
A blaze on December 6 during a music event in Goa attended by nearly 100 people killed 25.
IANS

Two Delhi-based businessmen, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra — owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a devastating fire killed 25 people last week — have been detained in Thailand and are expected to be deported to India shortly, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The brothers were apprehended in Phuket following an Interpol Blue Corner Notice issued after Goa Police found they had fled India within hours of the disaster. Indian agencies are now preparing to formally request their deportation. Their passports have already been suspended under Section 10A of the Passports Act.

Booked Thailand tickets minutes after fire broke out

Investigators say the Luthras purchased flight tickets to Thailand at 1.17am on December 7, minutes after emergency teams began battling the inferno at their Arpora nightclub. The blaze broke out late on December 6 during a music event attended by nearly 100 people. The club was packed with tourists and staff when the fire, suspected to have been sparked by electric firecrackers, rapidly engulfed the premises.

Officials said the venue was a “death trap” — filled with flammable décor, lacking functional extinguishers or alarms, and situated along a narrow road that forced fire engines to park almost 400 metres away.

Twenty-five people — five tourists and 20 staff members — died, most from smoke inhalation inside the basement area.

What we know about the Goa nightclub fire

  • The fire broke out late on December 6 at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa.

  • The club was hosting a music event with nearly 100 attendees, including tourists.

  • Electric firecrackers used during a performance are suspected to have triggered the blaze.

  • Extensive flammable interior decor, non-functional fire extinguishers, and the absence of a fire alarm system contributed to the rapid spread.

  • A narrow access road forced fire engines to halt 400 metres from the venue, delaying response.

  • 25 people died — five tourists and 20 members of staff — mostly due to smoke inhalation in the basement.

  • Four employees were arrested; owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra fled to Thailand within hours.

  • Goa Police say the brothers booked their tickets at 1.17am, minutes after firefighting began.

  • Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice, leading to their detention in Thailand.

  • Goa government has begun safety audits, initiated demolitions of illegal structures, and promised strict action.

Legal drama in Delhi as co-owner Ajay Gupta arrested

Back in India, Ajay Gupta — another co-owner of the nightclub — was arrested in Delhi and brought to Goa on Thursday following a 36-hour transit remand granted by Saket Court. Meanwhile, a Goa court issued Non-Bailable Warrants against the Luthra brothers.

The brothers, through their lawyers, claimed in Delhi’s Rohini court that their Thailand visit was for business and that they were detained upon landing back in India — a claim contradicted by police, who say they remain in Thai custody. Their plea for transit anticipatory bail was questioned by the court, which noted that they were not within its jurisdiction.

Goa ramps up crackdown, demolishes part of restaurant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the inquiry report into the fire will be submitted within eight days. The state has begun disbursing compensation to families of the victims and launched a safety audit of entertainment venues across Goa.

Meanwhile, district authorities demolished parts of Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator — also owned by the Luthra brothers — as part of a widening enforcement campaign following the tragedy.

- with inputs from IANS

