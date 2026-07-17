Australia protests Laos response to 2024 tainted alcohol deaths

Families of Australian victims decry ‘devastating’ Laos ruling on Tiger alcohol
Australia denounced Laos' response to a 2024 tainted alcohol poisoning that killed six tourists, saying Friday it is "bitterly disappointed" the country is not pressing stronger charges.
Canberra summoned the Laos ambassador and dispatched an envoy to Laos to convey the government's objections and urge justice for the two Australian women who died, the government said in a statement.
Two Danish citizens, an American, a Briton and two Australians - Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones - died following what media said was a night out on the town in Vang Vieng in November 2024.
The Australian government did not specify the charges to be laid against suspects in the alleged methanol-related poisoning but said it had been in "regular contact" with the Laos authorities.
Alcohol tainted with methanol was suspected to be the cause of the deaths.
Methanol is a toxic alcohol that can be added to liquor to increase its potency but can cause blindness, liver damage and death.
Public broadcaster ABC and other Australian media said Laos would press charges that collectively carry penalties of up to one year in jail and a fine equal to Aus$1,600 (US$1,100).
The media cited Australian foreign ministry letters sent to the families of the two citizens killed, informing them that Laos would charge the operator of the Tiger brand of alcohol with operating illegally.
The operator of the Tiger brand has reportedly denied any responsibility.
"The Australian Government is deeply frustrated and bitterly disappointed that authorities in Laos are not pursuing the most serious charges," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
"This devastating news will only add to the immense pain and grief suffered by the families and friends of Holly and Bianca."
Wong said she would again put Australia's views directly to her Laos counterpart at a Southeast Asian ministerial meeting in Manila next week.
Vang Vieng has been a fixture on the Southeast Asia backpacker trail since Laos' secretive communist rulers opened the country to tourism decades ago.
The town was once synonymous with alcohol and drug-fuelled jungle parties for backpackers but has since re-branded as an eco-tourism destination.
Australian authorities warn travellers to Laos to "be alert" to the risks of consuming spirits-based drinks, including cocktails.
The travel advice notes that Lao authorities issued a ban on the sale and consumption of the local brand of Tiger Vodka and Tiger Whisky due to health concerns.
Australian victim Bianca Jones' parents criticised the Laos authorities for not pursuing harsher charges.
"It's like their lives didn't even matter. We're just really appalled by it all," her mother Michelle Jones told the ABC.
"They were just going over to have a bit of fun and just doing the rite of passage that every, you know, child or teenager does. So that outcome was just devastating."